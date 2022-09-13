Queen’s funeral: Department of Health issues guidance about GP, hospital and pharmacy services in NI on bank holiday

The Department of Health have issued guidance on their services for Monday 19th September which will be a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral.

The Department of Health has issued guidance about what services will be available on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

In a statement, the department said it would be operating “enhanced bank holiday services to reduce the impact on patients”.

Hospital services:

Health trusts will be offering a range of services in addition to those ordinarily provided on a bank holiday.

They have said those receiving chemotherapy sessions will still receive sessions and they “will endeavour to maintain as many scheduled inpatient, day case and diagnostics services as possible”.

However, they added priority will be given to people with the “greatest clinical need” and said if scheduled care on Monday is affected by the bank holiday, someone from the relevant trust will be in contact.

GP Services:

GP practices will be closed on Monday to accommodate the bank holiday.

They say if you require urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, you should contact a GP out-of-hours service.This will be operating from 6pm on Friday 16 September 2022 to 8am on Tuesday 20 September 2022.

Pharmacies:

The majority of community pharmacies will be closed with plans for a rota to be put in place. The pharmacy rota can be found at https://hscbusiness.hscni.net/services/2286.htm.

Dental surgeries:

If you experience a dental problem, ring your dental surgery. If not registered, contact a local dentist. Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief or management of your urgent dental condition.

Optometrists:

The Department of Health said “if you have an urgent eye problem on Monday 19 September 2022, please contact your local optometrist in the first instance".

If your optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, contact your nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Out of hours Emergency Social Work Service:

The Department said for a social care emergency on Monday, call the Regional Emergency Social Work Service on 028 9504 9999.

They added: “You should always call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk. If you or someone you know is in distress or despair call Lifeline on 0800 808 8000."