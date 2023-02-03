Quick progress needed on Dáithí’s Law, says DUP Leader following meeting with family

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said a Private Member’s Bill was not the ideal route for the legislation.

It is important “all options are on the table” for progressing the organ donation legislation known as Dáithí’s Law, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said follow a meeting with the Mac Gabhann family today.

It is approaching a year since the Assembly passed the final stage of the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act (NI) 2022, known as Dáithí’s Law in honour of the campaigning work of Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6) and his parents Máirtín and Seph.

The new law will change the system of organ donation in Northern Ireland to an opt-out system, and with no Stormont Executive in place, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris last week said it would take too long for the Government to intervene and pass the law in Westminster.

In the latest in a series of meetings with local political parties, Dáithí and his father Máirtín met DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and health spokesperson Paul Givan on Friday morning.

After the meeting, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was an “important piece of legislation”.

"Next Wednesday marks one year since the Assembly passed the final stage of Dáithi’s Law,” he said.

"It was a significant piece of legislation not just for Dáithí and his family, but for all those across Northern Ireland who are waiting on a transplant.

"There was cross-party agreement in moving to the ‘opt-out’ system and there is similar unity in support of the further necessary legislation being brought to parliament.

"It is important that all options are on the table, but the need for progress to be made quickly is vital.

"It is welcome that the Secretary of State is exploring all possible avenues, and whilst a Private Members Bill in the House of Commons also remains a possibility, this would not be the ideal route.”

DUP Health Spokesperson Paul Givan added that moving quickly on the legislation would be a sign that all parties in Northern Ireland could work together.

"The Government have moved quickly on occasion to bring forward legislation in relation to Northern Ireland, including in the face of significant local opposition,” said Mr Givan.

"At a time of major political differences this legislation could be a powerful symbol of how Northern Ireland can come together.

"I pay tribute to Máirtín and Seph for their courage and determination.

"Having secured the breakthrough of legislation being passed in the Assembly, all that is required now is the final piece of this puzzle to be put into place both for Dáithí and all those who would benefit from the law into the future.”

On Wednesday, Daithi’s father said he was "disappointed and angry" after meeting Mr Heaton Harris and said the family will now consider legal action over the delays.