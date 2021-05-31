Quitting dreaded weed cuts risk of getting and dying from Covid

Today is World No Tobacco Day and the Public Health Agency is urging smokers to use the opportunity to ‘Commit to Quit’. Stock image. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA

Quitting smoking reduces the chance of getting Covid-19 and helps your body fight back if you do catch the virus.

Today is World No Tobacco Day and the Public Health Agency is urging smokers to use the opportunity to ‘Commit to Quit’.

The global World Health Organization (WHO) campaign aims to support 100m people in their attempt to give up tobacco through various initiatives and digital solutions.

Colette Rogers of the PHA, said: “Although this past year has brought many challenges, it has also helped each of us to place a higher value on our own health and wellbeing. If you are a smoker, one of the best things you can do to improve your health is to quit.

“It is also the case that the better your health in general, the better your resistance to viruses such as Covid-19 and flu.

People can use World No Tobacco Day as the date to start their quit journey and improve their health.

“Stopping smoking now will have a positive impact on your health, not only in the long term, but also more quickly in ways you probably hadn’t thought about.

“For example, if you smoke, your fingers are in contact with your lips, increasing the possibility of transmission of Covid-19 from hand to mouth.”

In light of the current pandemic, measures have been put in place to ensure continued access to PHA-funded Stop Smoking Services while still following social distancing guidelines.

This includes telephone contact or video calls rather than face-to-face support.

These measures will ensure people can still access Stop Smoking Services in a manner which is safe and easy for you.

A range of services found at www.stopsmokingni.info are available across Northern Ireland that can help and support people to quit.

Services are offered through many community pharmacies, GP practices, health trusts, community and voluntary organisations and by Cancer Focus NI.