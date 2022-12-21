Rapid cancer diagnosis centres to open at Whiteabbey Hospital and South Tyrone Hospital

The clinics will provide a new pathway for cancer treatment and are a key part of the department’s 10-year cancer strategy. Stock image.

The Department of Health has announced the opening of two specialist clinics to help fast-track cancer diagnosis.

The rapid diagnosis centres, which are the first of their kind in Northern Ireland, will be based at Whiteabbey Hospital and South Tyrone Hospital.

They will provide a new pathway for cancer treatment and are a key part of the department’s 10-year cancer strategy, which was published in March.

As part of a pilot programme, GPs in the Armagh and Dungannon and east Antrim areas are now able to refer patients to the centres.

The clinics will receive referrals for patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms which may lead to a diagnosis of cancer, but which do not meet the criteria of other red flag cancer pathways.

Over the next year, the sites will expand to accept referrals from GPs across the whole of Northern Ireland.

The clinics are designed to provide a one-stop environment with rapid reporting of results. With the consent of the patient, the rapid diagnosis centre clinician will make an onward referral to the appropriate specialty for all patients who require further investigation or treatment.

Heather Monteverde, Department of Health professional advisor, said: “We know that new approaches are needed to improve diagnostic pathways.

“If changes are not made, waiting times will continue to deteriorate, resulting in poorer outcomes.

“This new development will offer GPs access to a fast-track clinic for people who present with vague, undifferentiated symptoms which the GP suspects could be cancer. They will not only provide a better diagnostic service for patients and GPs, but will be more efficient.”

Kevin McMahon, director of surgical and clinical services in the Northern Health Trust, said: “This is a really welcome development supporting Trust teams to work with GPs to provide an early diagnosis for patients with vague but concerning symptoms that do not fit into any of the existing referral pathways.

“We look forward to expanding this service to a much wider population in the near future.”