Raychel Ferguson (9) should have been seen by more senior doctor on day she died, inquest told

A nine-year-old girl who died the day after undergoing an appendix operation in 2001 should have been seen by a more senior consultant the morning after her procedure, an inquest has heard.

Raychel Ferguson (9), from Coshquin, Co Londonderry, died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 2001 the day after surgery at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

She was one of five children whose hospital treatment was examined in a long-running investigation known as the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Her death resulted from hyponatraemia, brought on by fluid therapy which had not properly replaced her sodium levels.

At the direction of Northern Ireland’s Attorney General, a fresh inquest into Raychel’s death was ordered, which, after some delays last year due to new evidence, got underway today.

Dr Simon Haynes told the inquest he was “disappointed” Raychel was not seen by a responsible consultant the morning after her surgery.

“If you are working in a district general hospital that carries out occasional paediatric surgery, the consultant needs to be aware of what is going on,” he said.

“The kindest adjective I can use is that I was disappointed Raychel wasn’t at least seen by a consultant on the morning after her surgery.

“I can see how that can be much more acceptable in a large paediatric hospital, where all the patients are children, but I think, in a district general hospital in 2001, there should have been a little more direct consultant involvement.”

Raychel had been given Solution 18, which contains a lower concentration of sodium chloride, rather than Hartmann’s solution, which contains levels closer to that of the bloodstream.

The inquiry, carried out by Mr Justice O’Hara, which reported in 2018, found two doctors “appeared to pass each other without conferring regarding fluid management”.

Mr Haynes said greater communication between staff could have avoided the inappropriate fluid being given.

The inquest heard that Raychel had vomited a number of times that day and had displayed “lethargy and drowsiness”.

Asked by Michael Chambers, counsel for the Coroner, at what stage it would be possible to do tests to ascertain Raychel’s electrolyte levels and take action to save her, Dr Haynes said it could have been done right up to the point where she had taken a fit.

“That’s the whole evening and early the following morning. The further and further down the line that she got, the more urgent the action needed to resolve it,” he said.

“The earlier the test had been taken, the more straightforward it would have been to correct the situation.”

One of the doctors criticised by Mr Justice O’Hara was surgeon Ragai Makar, a former senior house officer (SHO) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, who carried out the appendectomy operation on Raychel in June 2001.

Mr Makar agreed to adopt evidence given to previous hearings and confirmed that it had been his responsibility to develop the plan for the administration of fluids to Raychel prior to her operation at Altnagelvin.

Mr Makar said he did not believe it was strange or unusual to administer Solution 18 and that it had been protocol in the paediatric ward at Altnagelvin at the time.

Mr Makar said he had seen Raychel on the ward the morning following her operation, but did not examine her or check her notes because he had been told by a nurse that she had already been examined by a registrar.

Mr Chambers asked: “If you didn’t plan to examine Raychel physically and you didn’t look at Raychel’s notes, what was the point of you going to see her the next day at all?”

Mr Makar replied: “When I operate on any patient, I see them in the morning or after the operation. I went to see the outcome of my operation, to be sure that everything is good and everything is well.

“Then in the morning, when I’m about to do all of that, I am told that she [had been] seen. That stopped me. For me to do what my colleagues have done before me is undermining them; it is not ethically acceptable.”

A barrister for the Ferguson family referred Mr Makar to the comments of Hyponatraemia Inquiry chairman Mr Justice O’Hara, who had criticised the fact that there had been no formalised handover between himself and the doctor who carried out the ward round the morning after Raychel’s operation.

The barrister said: “The chairman of the inquiry says your conduct was unacceptable.

“Whether you agree or disagree with me is neither here nor there. There is a judicial finding in an inquiry that your conduct was unacceptable. I am inviting your reaction to that.”

Mr Makar said he was not obliged to examine the patient when she had already been checked by another doctor.

The inquest, which is expected to last for two weeks, continues.