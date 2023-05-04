Raychel Ferguson inquest: Coroner ‘accused of bias’ against family and asked to recuse himself

The intervention came on day three of the inquiry into the nine-year-old’s death in 2001

A new inquest into the death in of nine-year-old Raychel Ferguson from hyponatraemia in June 2001 has been opened in Derry (Pic: Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

A fresh inquest into the death of a nine-year-old Derry girl has been plunged into uncertainty after the family’s barrister asked the coroner to recuse himself.

Raychel Ferguson, from Coshquin, died at the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children in 2001 the day after surgery at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

She was one of five children whose treatment was examined in the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Her death, which was found to have been preventable, was brought on by therapy that failed to replenish her sodium levels.

Day three of the inquest began today but was halted abruptly as the barrister for the Ferguson family, Mr John Coyle, announced an application to invite coroner Joe McCrisken to recuse himself from proceedings.

“The application is that you recuse yourself, sir, for bias against the family and display of animus and attitude,” began Mr Coyle.

Mr Coyle told the inquest that the Ferguson family had been left “utterly disquieted” after nurses giving evidence were permitted to decline to answer some questions under legal advice.

“The decision to make this application was one that was thought about overnight and was made this morning. The family were fully advised of the implications,” continued Mr Coyle.

Mr McCrisken moved to clarify when the other legal representatives in court were put on notice of the application and was informed it was this morning.

Mr Chambers, counsel for the coroner, said he would put legal advice in writing.

“This is a substantial inquest that has been in the planning now for years and has been convened at very significant public expense,” he said.

“Any decisions that relate to this inquest need to be thought through and given due consideration, and my learned friend’s application would effectively bring this inquest to a stop.

“It’s a fairly substantial application and my initial reaction is to take time, take stock and make sure any decision you make is taken with the benefit of proper written applications and legal advice on the issues involved.”

The coroner asked Mr Coyle to put his application in writing and imposed a deadline of 5pm today, with other interested parties given until 5pm tomorrow to respond.

Mr McCrisken said he would hear submissions on Tuesday morning and apologised to nurses who had come to court to give evidence today.

It comes after Mr Coyle told the inquest yesterday that allowing nurses to decline to answer some questions “irrevocably compromised” the inquest into Ms Ferguson’s death.

Mr Coyle invited the inquest to pause what he called an “entirely sterile exercise” after the nurses were told they could decline to answer questions they felt would incriminate them.

The advice was given because of an ongoing police probe.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said the questions asked were useful to him, but after Ms Gilchrist declined to answer a number of queries posed by the coroner’s counsel, Mr Coyle refrained from asking anything else.

“We will not ask any questions due to the circumscribed nature of the inquest as it is now proceeding,” he told the inquest.