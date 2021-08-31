Receptionists in GP surgeries being abused by patients

Patients are threatening and swearing at receptionists working in GP surgeries as the system struggles to cope with demand.

With the number of people seeking appointments with GPs surpassing pre-pandemic levels and a shortage of family doctors in Northern Ireland, a growing number of patients said they are unable to secure face-to-face appointments.

Dr Frances O’Hagan, a GP based in Armagh, said receptionists working in GP surgeries have become the target of vile abuse as a result of changes to the way the service is accessed.

She also said GPs and their staff are becoming increasingly demoralised by claims that family doctors are not working or seeing patients.

“We’re busier now than we’ve ever been,” she said.

“All the comments on social media are so demoralising because we’ve been open every day of the pandemic, our doors haven’t been closed one single day.

“Where we would have had about 100 patients to get through the list in a day two years ago, we now have 150 to 160 patients on the list every day which have to be divided across four GPs.

“Our particular practice had a phone first system in place to try and cope with demand even before the pandemic, which allows us to triage patients and make sure the patients who need to be seen are seen.

“However, we do still get a lot of inappropriate calls that stop patients who need to speak to the practice from getting through.

“Our staff are taking so much abuse like they have never experienced before, both over the phone and in person from people coming to the desk.

“We ask our staff to take details from patients so we know who we need to prioritise and they’re being sworn at, the callers are refusing to give details, saying our staff have no idea what they’re talking about.

“They tell our receptionists they pay their wages and a very common one is patients telling our receptionists that it will be their fault if they die, that they’ll be responsible.

“We have amazing staff but there’s only so much anyone can take.

"These patients are horrible to the receptionists and then they’re all nice to the GPs.”

Dr Tom Black, a GP based in Londonderry who is also the chair of the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland Council, said the perception that GP surgeries are closed is incorrect.

It comes after health trusts across Northern Ireland made repeated appeals to patients to only attend emergency departments if absolutely necessary over the bank holiday weekend.

The social media posts were flooded below with claims that GPs haven’t worked throughout the pandemic.

Dr Black said: “There was a patient who was in with their GP recently and at the end of the consultation they actually asked when the surgery was going to open up again for face-to-face appointments.

“The way surgeries operate has changed so people might not be able to get a routine appointment on the day they ring up, but if they’re urgent then they should be seen.”

In recent days, health trusts have been advising patients to use alternative services, such as the GP out-of-hours service. However, both Dr O’Hagan and Dr Black said the GP out-of-hours service is also struggling to cope with demand.

Dr Black also said fewer GPs are willing to work shifts in the out-of-hours service due to concerns about patient safety and the possibility that someone who needs to be seen may not get an appointment.

He also pointed out that a large number of patients going to ED need admission to hospital.