Reform of Northern Ireland laws raised at Royal Black Institution 'Last Saturday' demonstrations

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured are brother and sister Jade and Alex Stewart who play in Lord Carson Memorial Band. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured are sisters Hannah and Holly Kerr. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is are brother and sister Carter (3) and Jasmine (5) Mawhinney. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is members of Royal Black Preceptory 257, Glasgow Number 1 District. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is Alan Grey. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is members of Lord Carson Memorial Accordian Band practicing prior to the parade. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

The impending reform of Northern Ireland laws on abortion and same-sex marriage was raised at the annual Royal Black Institution's 'Last Saturday' parades and demonstrations.

The annual parades took place in Ballygowan, Ballymoney, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore.

Around 17,000 members and 350 preceptories of the were expected to take part along with accompanied bands

The Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution Rev William Anderson was the guest speaker at the Ballymoney demonstration.

From the platform in Ballymoney, the Sovereign Grand Master encouraged the crowd to listen to the messages contained within the three resolutions of faith, loyalty to the Queen and for a return of "stable government".

Rev Anderson recalled how Northern Ireland had endured a ruthless, violent campaign by republicans for the reunification of Ireland.

“As far as they are concerned, Ireland will be a much better place for us than remaining within the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Can we afford to move to this wonderful utopia called Ireland?," he asked referring to the UK's position as one of the world's largest economies.

On the third resolution on government, Rev Anderson referred to some of the constitutional difficulties being faced in Northern Ireland.

“Having the right to abort the life of a healthy baby, just because it is the woman’s right to have a choice, surely is wrong. Where is the right to life?” asked the Sovereign Grand Master.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is members of Lord Carson Memorial Accordian Band practicing prior to the parade. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is Alan Grey. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is members of Royal Black Preceptory 257, Glasgow Number 1 District. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/8/2019 Up to 28 bands and a similar number of preceptories took part in the Royal Black Parade in Hollywood, County Down, today. Today marks the end of the loyal order marching season in Northern Ireland with six major demonstrations of the Royal Black Institution. Pictured is are brother and sister Carter (3) and Jasmine (5) Mawhinney. Photo by Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

He continued: “What of the defence of the family unit if we continue to break down the definition of marriage? The truth is we must have a clear understanding of who our relatives are if we are to avoid the ethical dilemma that awaits us if we allow the continued breakdown of family life.”

Rev Anderson concluded: “We need to seriously check our understanding against our experiences of the past before allowing such momentous changes to our way of life today.”

Also from the platform at all six Last Saturday venues, a statement was read having been issued by the Chaplains’ Committee on behalf of the Royal Black Institution.

The statement expressed “dismay, disappointment and great sadness at the recent passing of the amendments to the NI Executive Formation Bill paving the way to force through legislation which compromises the sanctity of marriage and endangers the lives of unborn children”.

The chaplains stated that “the Royal Black Institution passionately believes in the right of the unborn child” and that “being a Bible-based organisation we also believe and affirm that marriage between a man and a woman was instituted by God with Adam and Eve”.

The statement called on elected representatives to do all within their power to prevent the changes from being implemented.