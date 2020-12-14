Restrictions on gay men giving blood eased in NI

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced the relaxation of rules which prevented some gay and bisexual men donating blood.

The decision will allow some men who have sex with men (MSM) to donate blood, if they have had one sexual partner who has been their partner for more than three months.

It is expected that these changes will come into effect in summer 2021.

Under previous rules, all MSM had to abstain from sex for three months to donate.

Mr Swann said: "I am pleased to be able to introduce this change to donor deferral policy in Northern Ireland, which means MSM in longer-term partnerships will no longer be automatically deferred from donating blood, provided they have been with the same partner for the previous three months and meet the revised medical criteria.

"My decision to reduce the deferral period for MSM from 12 months to three months earlier this year was based on advice from the advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO).

"SaBTO have provided an assurance that regular monitoring of residual risk of blood-borne infections will continue as normal to ensure that there is no impact on the safe supply of blood to patients."

NI Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) chief Karin Jackson said a new Donor Health Check would help identify lower risk MSM who would be eligible to give blood.

"I am particularly pleased that the Minister has been able to make this announcement along with the Health Ministers in England, Scotland and Wales.

"This will give as many people as possible the opportunity to donate blood, while continuing to ensure the safety of patients."

NIBTS will work with the other UK blood services to make preparations and raise awareness with donors and potential donors about the changes.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw MLA welcomed the changes to blood donor rules, while her colleague Andrew Muir MLA said the change had been a long time coming.

"This is a welcome move focused rightly upon science, evidence and individual assessment of risk as another step towards ensuring LGBT people are treated as full equal citizens," she said.