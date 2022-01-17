Revealed: 16 families did not donate their loved ones’ organs

But 59 did give their consent while 15 people died waiting for a transplant

Of the 75 families who were approached about organ donation in Northern Ireland in 2020/21, 59 gave consent while 16 did not.

Life-saving transplants did not go ahead 16 times last year after families in Northern Ireland refused to donate their loved ones’ organs.

A fifth of families approached about transplantation in 2020/21 said they could not give permission for their organs to be used for transplant.

It is not known whether the families who refused permission were aware of a previously known decision from their relative indicating that they didn’t wish to be an organ donor.

At the same time, 15 people in Northern Ireland died while on the waiting list for a transplant last year.

Meanwhile, there were 134 people waiting for a transplant in the first two quarters of 2021/22, according to NHS Blood and Transplant figures.

With only 1% of patients deemed suitable organ donors, the figures have reinforced the importance that families in Northern Ireland discuss their wishes in the event of their death.

It comes as efforts continue to introduce a law here which would result in a statutory opt-out system for organ donation.

The objective of the proposed change is to increase the current rate of consent for organ donation to proceed after a person’s death. Doing so will increase the overall number of donors, and ultimately the number of lifesaving organs available for transplantation.

Under the Organ Donation Bill, people would automatically become organ donors unless they specifically opt out.

However, even if the law is passed, the next of kin will still have to give permission before organs are used for transplant — even if their loved one has not opted out.

As a result, the Bill will also rely heavily upon a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of discussing wishes for transplant.

Monica Hackett, regional manager for NHS Blood and Transplant in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to see such strong support for organ donation in Northern Ireland.

“It is particularly impressive to see how this support has continued to grow, despite the struggles and strains of the pandemic.

“However, with thousands still waiting for transplant, both in Northern Ireland and across the UK, there is still a need to further increase support, if we are to be able to give all those waiting the transplant they so desperately need.

“The Organ Donation Bill aims to increase awareness and support for donation.

“However, organ donation will still always be a personal choice and families will still always be consulted.

“We urge everyone to take this opportunity to share your organ donation decision with your family and record it on the NHS Organ Donor Register.”

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK where an opt-out system for organ donation is not in place.

In September, the Organ Donation Bill passed its second reading at Stormont when MLAs approved it by 69 votes to six.

Until last June, the DUP had blocked attempts to pass a bill.

However, following talks between First Minister Paul Givan, Health Minister Robin Swann, who proposed the legislation, and campaigners, Mr Givan announced he had given approval for the legislation to proceed to the Assembly.