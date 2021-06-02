Robin Swann: Health system in ‘big trouble’ as hospitals warn they are facing ‘immense pressure’

The Health Minister Robin Swann has warned Northern Ireland’s health system is in “big trouble”, as hospital emergency departments say they are under “significant pressure”.

The minister also fired a stark message to other political parties in the Executive, as he said party political arguments could be the “death knell” for the health service.

Mr Swann was speaking to Ulster Unionist Party representatives and said collective action from the Northern Ireland Executive was required.

Recent figures on waiting lists in Northern Ireland revealed that more than 335,000 people are waiting for a first consultant-led appointment.

Northern Ireland has the worst waiting times of any UK region.

“There has been a lot of attention recently, and rightly so, on our appalling hospital waiting times. But we must also remember that we have serious pressures and problems in other areas too – and that includes mental health services, GP services, social care and children’s services,” said Mr Swann.

“Our whole system is in big trouble, and it has been heading that way for years.

“The thing is we know what needs to be done in terms of rebuilding, in terms of investment and in terms of reform.

“Achieving that is not straightforward, especially at a time of severe budget pressures. And we know of course, reforming, reshaping and rebuilding health services is never easy.

“I’ll tell you what we don’t need. We don’t need more party-political division about health. We don’t need more cheap shots or point scoring.

“We’ve seen that for years and years. Calls for more spending in different services – without any suggestion as to where the extra money or the extra staff would actually come from.

“It’s too easy to angrily condemn any proposed changes to any local services or to spout conspiracy theories about secret plans to close or to run down smaller hospitals. Never mind that it’s not actually true.

“It has just been the done thing, the safe thing to do and say.”

Mr Swann added that it was important there was potentially a “reshaping of services” and added that this would be a “test” for politicians.

The warning from the Health Minister comes on the same day that Northern Ireland’s emergency departments are under “significant” pressure.

On Tuesday the Health and Social Care Board issued a statement saying hospitals were under “extreme pressure”. Waiting times at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry was almost five hours, while patients were waiting over six-and-a-half hours at Craigavon.

The pressures continued on Wednesday morning, with the South Eastern Trust saying the Ulster Hospital is under “immense pressure”.

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board told the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday afternoon that the situation last night remained the “current position across the system”.