Robin Swann unveils radical plans for cancer services giving clinical priority to patients instead of length of time waiting

Cancer patients in Northern Ireland are to be treated according to clinical priority instead of length of time waiting, with services rolled out on a regional basis under plans to radically improve outcomes.

The Health Minister has published a detailed recovery plan for cancer services as it emerged that less than half of cancer patients in the first three months of 2021 began treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral.

Figures from the Department of Health revealed 1,245 patients began their first treatment for cancer following an urgent referral for suspect cancer between January and March this year.

The statistics have also highlighted disparities in the length of wait endured by patients depending on the site of their cancer.

Of the 223 patients waiting longer than 62 days for treatment in March, over a quarter were diagnosed with a urological cancer, while 6.7% of the overall number of patients had an upper GI cancer.

The figures have also highlighted ongoing inconsistencies in the level of service patients receive depending on where they live.

In one trust in January of this year, 16% of patients began treatment within 62 days, while in another trust, 64.1% of patients started treatment within 62 days.

Alasdair O’Hara, from Macmillan in Northern Ireland said: “Yet again, these statistics demonstrate the crisis that the Northern Ireland health and social care system is in.

“It’s groundhog day for people living with cancer and their loved ones. We are in a state of waiting — for cancer treatment; for investment in services; for urgent plans to rebuild cancer care.

“In his recent Elective Care Framework, Health Minister Robin Swann said that “the time for talk is over”. We agree. It’s time for the Executive to act.”

Under the rebuild plans released by the Department of Health on Thursday morning, increasing screening capacity will be put in place to address backlogs that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, while plans will be developed to introduce primary HPV testing into the cervical screening programme in 2022/23.

A formal public awareness campaign will also be developed to increase the number of earlier detections of cancer and additional surgical capacity will be provided through the independent sector.

Margaret Carr, Cancer Research UK public affairs manager for Northern Ireland, said: “Cancer services in Northern Ireland have required investment for some time, and the pandemic has made the situation worse. This plan is an important step forward in addressing the most pressing challenges facing these services.

“These recommendations provide vital long-term strategic direction for services, something which will help more cancers to be diagnosed earlier when they’re easier to treat.

"Ensuring people have better access to screening and tests, as well as efficient ongoing treatment, will be essential if we’re to see more people survive.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said, “A recovery plan is essential for ensuring cancer services are running with maximum impact as soon as possible.”