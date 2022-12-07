Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children struggling to cope with demand as parents seek reassurance over Strep A

General View of the Royal Victoria Hospital where the Belfast Hospital for Sick Children is located.( Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

Staff at the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children (RBHSC) have been warning of 12-hour waits for treatment in its emergency department.

Parents attending the hospital’s A&E on Tuesday night were told to seek alternative care for children whose conditions were not deemed an emergency, amid a rise in potentially fatal cases of Strep A infection in Northern Ireland.

It comes as elective surgery at the hospital has been paused as staff have come under significant pressure in recent days.

The Belfast Trust has declined to say how many operations have been postponed or until when the suspension is likely to remain in place.

However, a trust spokesman said on this afternoon that 227 patients had attended the emergency department (ED) in the previous 24-hour period.

Demand on Northern Ireland’s health service has risen in recent days as parents who are worried about the increase in Strep A infections seek GP appointments and attend emergency departments with their children.

On Tuesday, the father of a five-year-old girl who died after developing a Strep A infection revealed how she was sent home from hospital twice with a suspected viral infection.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale died at the RBHSC on Monday after her heartbroken parents were told she had suffered irreversible brain damage.

Her dad, Robert, has spoken of his regret after he and Stella-Lily’s mum followed medical advice and twice took their daughter home from the RBHSC’s emergency department in the days leading up to her tragic death.

He has also revealed that doctors fighting to save Stella-Lily’s life while she was in ICU warned they would have to amputate her legs below her knees.

“They said, if she survived, they would have to amputate, but we told them that was OK, we could work with that,” he said.

“Then they told us there was possible brain damage. Again, we said we could deal with that as long as she survived.

“But then, after a CT scan, they basically said the brain damage was irreversible.”

The Belfast Trust has said it is carrying out an investigation into the care Stella-Lily received but would not say whether it has initiated a Serious Adverse Incident review.

Meanwhile, Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party MLA and a former member of the Stormont health committee, said the public is entitled to know how many operations are being postponed at the RBHSC.

“It was inevitable, in the current circumstances, that pressure like this would build and it is totally understandable that parents are so concerned,” she said.

“What we are seeing, however, is another reason ransom politics needs to end.

“MLAs should be in a position to scrutinise the situation and ensure the right guidance is being given to the public around emergency provision at times such as this.

“Furthermore, we should be moving forward with policies and legislation around safe staffing to ensure those working in the RBHSC and elsewhere are fully resourced and supported for such pressurised situations as they arise.”