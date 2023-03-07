Royal College of Midwives vote in favour of industrial action in Northern Ireland

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has voted to take industrial action over pay in Northern Ireland.

Nine out of ten (93.9%) midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) voted in favour of industrial action short of a strike. A similar number (89.09%) said that they were prepared to strike.

Director for Northern Ireland at the RCM, Karen Murray said: “That so many of our members have voted to take industrial action is a reflection of their growing anger and frustration at a pay award that goes nowhere near to making up for a decade and more of pay freezes and pay stagnation.”

“Not only is this taking a heavy toll on our members, it’s ultimately impacting care for women.”

“The current political situation has left services rudderless for far too long, with no maternity strategy and no plan to drive improvements in maternity care for women and working conditions for midwives, MSWS and their colleagues.”

“This pay award and the growing crisis in our maternity services will do nothing to keep midwives in our maternity service, as many say they have had enough and will simply head for the door,” she added.

“We must see an improvement in pay for our members and we must see political action here in Northern Ireland and in Westminster to resolve the political crisis so that we can then turn to solving the maternity crisis.

“Our members are exhausted, fragile and burnt out. This is terrible for them and is having an impact on the care they can deliver for women, babies, and families. A solution to these issues must be found, and soon.”

Any decision to take industrial action must be approved by the RCM’s elected Board. The RCM will now look at the result of the ballot and consider the next steps.