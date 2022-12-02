Royal College of Nursing announces services exempt from strike action

The Royal College of Nursing has announced which services will be exempt from upcoming strike action

Chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units and neonatal and paediatric intensive care units will be exempt from Royal College of Nursing strike action.

The union is due to hold two 12-hour strikes later this month – the first on December 15 and the second on December 20 – in an attempt to secure a better pay rise for its members.

It has now written to NHS employers to inform them of the services which will be exempt from the strike, a process known as derogation.

Other services, which the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) does not believe meets the criteria of life-preserving care model, may be reduced to Christmas Day or night duty staffing levels.

At the same time, trusts across Northern Ireland are working to establish what levels of staffing they believe are required to provide a safe service to patients on the two days.

It is understood negotiations will take place on a local basis to refine the staffing arrangements that will be put in place.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “Every nurse feels a heavy weight of responsibility to make this strike safe. Patients are already at great risk and we will not add to it.

“This list of exemptions shows how seriously we take our commitment and it should put patients’ minds at ease.

“Nursing staff do not want to take this action but ministers have chosen strikes over negotiations. They can stop this at any point.”

It comes after the chief executive of the Belfast Trust said families may be asked to take time off work to care for vulnerable loved ones during the planned industrial action.

While the RCN is planning two days of strikes this month, tens of thousands of Unison members in Northern Ireland will begin action short of strike on Monday.

They are also due to strike on December 12.

During a briefing earlier this week ahead of the industrial action, the Belfast Trust was told that adult and community older people’s services are reliant on the goodwill of staff to deliver a safe service.

Responding to a question on how community care will be affected by the industrial action, the trust’s chief executive, Dr Cathy Jack, said: “Once we bottom out the derogation, we will have a much clearer view.

“The chief executives are all meeting on Monday to ensure a consistent regional approach, which is really important here.

“It may be that we’re asking families to consider taking a day off and coming in to help support their loved ones. We don’t know until there are the derogations.”

Dr Jack added that she believed community care services should be included in the derogations because they are vital in ensuring vulnerable people are “safe in their own homes”.

However, the suggestion that members of the public may be asked to take time off work to fulfil caring roles has been met with concern.

Craig Harrison from Carers NI said he is worried at the potential impact, particularly during rising levels of poverty and hardship during the cost-of-living crisis, which is being exacerbated by the failure to pay the energy payments before Christmas.