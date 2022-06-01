Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland initiates formal trade dispute over pay

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland has initiated a formal trade dispute with the health service over pay after expressing “grave concerns”.

The trade union made the announcement on Wednesday, confirming they have notified the Department of Health, the Executive and the Health and Social Care sector.

The RCN had called for a 12.5% pay increase for staff, coming after a ballot from their members in February saw 92.2% of those who voted declaring the 3% pay offer for 2021-22 unacceptable.

Last month, an official survey of nurses and midwives revealed almost eight out of ten said they aren’t paid enough for the work they do.

One respondent to the Department of Health’s Nursing and Midwifery Retention report said colleagues feel “broken”, while another said they were “frightened” for their health if they remained in their job.

The move by the RCN to initiate the trade dispute comes as the body said nursing pay has “not kept pace with the cost of living” and said they have “serious concerns” about the impact on retaining nursing staff.

Fiona Devlin, Chair of the RCN Northern Ireland Board said: “Just two years ago, the RCN took industrial action in Northern Ireland over safe staffing and pay parity.

“As the 2021-2022 pay award did not meet our demand, we are therefore in formal dispute once again.

“This is not a step that we take lightly but our members are exhausted, disenfranchised and have been left feeling undervalued. The derisory 2021-2022 pay award has served only to strengthen this feeling.”

Rita Devlin, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland added: “For years nursing staff have responded to the challenge of delivering safe and effective care in the face of increasing demands on services, shortages of staff and low pay.

“These issues have been made worse by the pandemic and we have been left with no alternative but to lodge a formal trade dispute on their behalf.

“Nursing is a safety critical profession and today’s action is a formal expression of the frustration and concern for patient safety that nurses are experiencing every day.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the department “acknowledges the notification from the RCN”.

They continued: “As RCN will be aware, we are awaiting recommendations on 2022/23 pay increases from the UK-wide NHS Pay Review Body. The recommendations are expected in the coming weeks.

“The Department accepted, in full, the recommendations of the Review Body in 2021/22 for a 3% award, maintaining pay parity with England and Wales. In addition to this, Minister Swann allocated a further £27m to support further non-consolidated pay awards for HSC staff, ranging from 1.5% for the lowest paid, to 0.5% to the highest paid – this additional award is currently being processed by the Regional Payroll team.

“Minister Swann last week publicly acknowledged the need to ensure all staff are appropriately paid, when highlighting the financial pressures and budgetary uncertainty facing our health service.”