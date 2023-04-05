Royal College of Nursing says ‘we cannot fall off the edge’ ahead of meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris after strike pause

Teachers, nurses, ambulance and hospital staff take part in a strike which gathered at at Belfast City Hall.

The director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has said the region “cannot fall off the edge” ahead of talks with the Secretary of State after further strike action was paused.

Last week it was confirmed strike action was halted following plans for Chris Heaton-Harris to meet with the Department of Health in Northern Ireland and health unions.

However, he has stressed the meeting will not be regarding the pay dispute. Instead, the purpose of the meeting is to offer clarity to health workers.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Rita Devlin said: “Someone has to be in charge of this country, if our politicians choose it not to be them, someone needs to be in charge.

“We cannot fall off the edge…the people of Northern Ireland have not asked to be in this position.”

Read more Thousands of Northern Ireland health workers to strike for two days following pay dispute

She said she “wasn’t sure” what the talks on Wednesday evening will consist of as it’s not clear Mr Heaton-Harris “has any more to tell us.”

“We’re very much waiting for clarity around whether or not the pay award that has been offered in England is new money,” she said.

“If it is new money, it should attract Barnett consequentials which should come over to Northern Ireland.”

Barnett consequentials or the ‘Barnett formula’ refers to the mechanism used by the Treasury to automatically adjust the amounts of public expenditure to the devolved nations.

“Therefore we would expect that we will be at least offered the same pay as England, but if it’s new money that belongs within the Department of Health in England, it won’t attract Barnett consequentials,” she said.

Ms Devlin added Northern Ireland is currently stuck in “political limbo land” as a budget cannot be set for the Department of Health due to a lack of functioning Executive.

“We’re being told as there is no budget in Northern Ireland we can’t be offered any pay. As of April 4 there is no health budget in Northern Ireland at all. We are stuck in a political limbo land as to who is responsible for anything.”

The Royal College of Nursing has said the pay offer set in England is currently out for recommendation for members, and Ms Devlin said any offer for Northern Ireland health workers would follow the same process.

“We have nothing yet to offer members” she added.

“The meeting today is going to be indicative of what is going to happen in the future. The nurses in Northern Ireland are not going to allow themselves to go out of pay parity again."