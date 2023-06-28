Royal College of Surgeons Northern Ireland Director steps down

The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) Northern Ireland Director Professor Mark Taylor is stepping down.

He had been in the role for five years and will formally leave in September.

Professor Taylor has advocated for patients and elective recovery, which took on more relevance when the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

Similarly, he advocated on behalf of his colleagues accessing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

With other health leaders, he called on the health service to ensure that all levels of staff from domiciliary care to intensive care received the appropriate level of PPE alongside rapid access to testing.

Professor Taylor said it had been a privilege to serve as director, and thanked his colleagues for the work they do.

"I would like to thank all those in the Department, SPPG, Trusts, primary care, relevant stakeholder groups and local politicians who supported and assisted me and the College team over the last five years.

“Working collaboratively with Royal College leaders in Northern Ireland and trade unions has been a huge triumph for me.

“Secondary care doctors working in partnership with colleagues in primary care, emergency care, allied health professionals and nursing is a major force for good and one which should be formally harnessed,” he added.

“Everyone is deeply committed to making healthcare better here in Northern Ireland and that's a rich asset that deserves to be celebrated and recognised."

Recruitment for a new director is ongoing.