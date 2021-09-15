Royal Victoria Hospital bed shortage forces last minute cancellation of baby surgery – tot fasting for hours

Surgery: Little Lars had his procedure cancelled at last minute

A mother of a baby whose operation was cancelled on the day it was supposed to take place has said more needs done to accommodate those who are a priority with regards to bed allocation in hospitals.

Rebecca (33) took her one-year-old son Lars to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children at 7.45am last Friday morning only to be told shortly after 9.30am that her son’s cleft palette surgery was not going ahead that day.

The Co Antrim woman said that the reason she was given for the cancellation was because there were no post-operation beds available to accommodate her son after his surgery.

She was contacted two weeks’ ago notifying her that the surgery was to take place on Friday.

“Lars was fasting from 3am and we were told that the surgery had been planned for that day, so why were no beds available for him?” she said.

“At 8.30am that morning, 45 minutes after we arrived and almost 6 hours after Lars began to fast, the managers decided to have a meeting only to reveal that there were no post operation beds available in the hospital.

“And, despite about 60 paediatric beds being available between Daisy Hill and Antrim hospitals to move other patients to, the Belfast Trust refused to accommodate those most at priority for surgery,” she added.

“I wasn’t the only one waiting on Friday morning either, there was another mother with a one-year-old on the ward who has now had her child’s surgery cancelled three times, it’s just not good enough.”

Rebecca told Belfast Telegraph that it is imperative that her son undergoes surgery before he reaches 13 months old, which he will be in two weeks, as his condition will have consequences on his future development.

“It’s vital that he gets his surgery before he reaches this age because after that it will begin to affect his speech development and weight gain,” she explained.

“Also, because of his condition, he needs to have his surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children because he needs an anaesthetist overnight, which only that hospital provides.

“I’d travel anywhere to see that my son get the treatment he deserves but this is the only hospital,” she added.

“I understand there has been plenty of pressures because of the pandemic but more needs done to organise the patients who do need specialist care and those who don’t.”

The mother-of-three from Kells said that she is not the only one this is happening to.

“I’m not a special case, there are others in much worse a situation and this will keep happening again and again, for months on end until something is done by Trust management to alleviate this problem,” she said.

“It’s worrying enough going into hospital to leave your child to have surgery, but to have that added stress of wondering when it will happen is worse.

“It’s just like quicksand, one step forward and four steps back and what’s worse is it’s totally out of our control.

“Lars is now back at the bottom of yet another waiting list and who knows when he will get this much-needed surgery?”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “The Children’s Hospital continues to face significant pressure due to the increased demand for emergency admissions and the increase in severe respiratory type infections.

“We make every effort to avoid having to cancel procedures and it is never a decision we take lightly.

“Belfast Trust would like to sincerely apologise to families impacted by surgery cancellations’ and we understand the anxiety this may cause, particularly when these decisions have to be made at short notice.”

The spokesperson added that Covid-19 has “fundamentally affected the work we do for the past 18 months and will continue to do so for some time.”

“Every effort is being made to ensure a continuous high level of care can be delivered and whilst some difficult decisions have to be made, our priority will remain to deliver safe, effective and compassionate care,” they added.