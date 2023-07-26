Royal Victoria Hospital: Inspectors find catalogue of ‘very serious’ problems at emergency department

A damning watchdog report has found that the Royal Victoria Hospital's emergency department is "significantly crowded on a sustained basis" with staff experiencing burnout cited among the “very serious” concerns.

It follows an unannounced inspection by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) last winter.

The findings warned that the emergency department (ED) was operating beyond its core purpose and capacity after examining patient flow, staffing, environmental factors, ED leadership, and management and governance.

RQIA chief executive Briege Donaghy described the situation as “very serious”.

"This is now saying very briskly, very openly, that the minimum that we should expect in quality is not possible to be delivered in the environment that the Royal ED staff are trying to work in,” she said.

"So, this adds further, reinforces the need for change.”

Inspectors witnessed first hand the operation of the ED and spoke to patients and staff.

They flagged concerns about the impact on the hospital’s ability to provide safe and effective patient care as a result of staffing issues, crowding, infection prevention control/environmental issues, patient care, medicines management and governance.

The RQIA has expressed concerns that maintaining quality standards can be sustained if the service continues to operate outside of its capacity and core purpose, due to wider system pressures.

The Belfast Trust has agreed to implement a Quality Improvement Plan (QIP) set out in the report aimed at alleviating some of the immediate safety issues identified.

However, Ms Donaghy warned they will not resolve the underlying problems which she said require service reform.

"The ED will continue to be pressed to operate beyond its capacity and outside its core purpose with resulting increased risks to patient safety and to its staff," she added.

Ms Donaghy also warned about the "danger of being complacent” as she said the Belfast Trust has accepted the findings and “modest” recommendations.

The regional head of the Royal College of Nursing said urgent action is now needed to ensure the report does not become a "piece of paper on a shelf". Rita Devlin noted the findings were “less punchy” than she expected.

"Our nurses have told me that they raised and escalated their concerns and spoke out to the RQIA and in some ways they don't feel that their concerns are fully recognised within the report," she told BBC News NI.

"I don't think [the nurses] could say it any firmer or louder to help people to understand just how bad things have got, not just in the Royal, but in every one of our EDs within Northern Ireland.”

Ms Devlin asked who is going to take accountability and responsibility for implementing changes and demanded reassurance from the Department of Health, the Strategic Planning and Performance Group, and the Belfast Trust that action will be taken.

The Belfast Trust said it has already taken steps to address some of the concerns raised including the establishment of new triage pathways, significantly improved ambulance turnaround times, the reconfiguration of the RVH Emergency Care Village to create a dedicated Medical Assessment Unit, and setting up a frailty assessment area.

Officials have promised further action to address additional concerns and said the Trust will work closely with the Department of Health to create additional community capacity.