‘Safe zones’ plan to halt abortion intimidation

Zones: Naomi Long says no one should be deterred from accessing health care

Justice Minister Naomi Long is exploring setting up “safe zones” outside healthcare clinics to prevent patients from being intimidated or harassed by protesters.

In the past, concerns have been raised about pro-life activists picketing outside settings where women may be seeking treatment or advice about terminations.

Abortion was legalised in Northern Ireland last October after a Westminster vote led by Labour MP Stella Creasy at a time when the Assembly was not functioning.

Despite that, services here have yet to be commissioned.

In an Assembly question, Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins asked Mrs Long if she is working to implement “safe zones” outside premises like these to prevent intimidation.

Mrs Long said that while everyone has the right to express their views, no one should be deterred from accessing healthcare or subjected to protests and images that they find distressing or offensive.

“Those who protest outside health trust premises which are delivering abortion-related advice and services are impacting not only on the wellbeing of women at a very vulnerable time of their lives, but on all those who are attending these health facilities for many other reasons,” she said.

She added that she is proposing to liaise with the Executive with a view to getting approval to develop legislative solutions in this area.

Alliance for Choice, a campaign group for abortion rights in Northern Ireland, said: “The additional burden of navigating harmful disinformation is one that should not have to be borne by abortion seekers anywhere.

“The right to free speech and protest are always qualified and measured against the right to be free from religion, the right to be free from abuse and the right to access healthcare safely.”

Pro-life charity Precious Life, however, said: “The right to freedom of assembly and right to freedom of expression are fundamental human rights.

“Precious Life’s vigils will continue offering help and life-affirming alternatives to women outside the abortion centres.

“We will never stop actively protecting unborn babies — when and wherever their lives are in danger of abortion.”

Clare Bailey MLA said: "The deliberate and concerted campaign of harassment and abuse directed at women accessing legal healthcare services must be brought to an end. I experienced physical, verbal and mental abuse when I escorted women in and out of the Marie Stopes Clinic from 2016. The harassment and abuse continues today.

"I welcome the Minister's recent interest in the issue of safe access to healthcare. But I would have welcomed engagement with Minister Long on the issue considering that she will be aware that my Private Member's Bill on Safe Access to Healthcare is well advanced.

"Last year the Minister gave no firm commitment that she would legislate on this matter. The U-turn is welcome because legislation is urgently needed to deal with those directing vile abuse at women accessing legal services.

"I believe that cross-party consensus can be reached on this matter because Green Party councillors brought the issue of safe access zones before local Councils and achieved cross-party support.

"I'm happy to engage with Minister Long at any point in regard to my Private Member's Bill and the work completed in preparing it. In the meantime, I look forward to the introduction of my Private Member's Bill in the coming weeks."