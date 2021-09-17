Schoolboy Johnny Shields ‘failed’ by lack of mental healthcare funding

The coroner described the south Armagh boy as someone who was struggling with recent ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) diagnosis and the isolation from his peers at school. Credit: Catherine MacBride/Getty Images/Stock image posed by model

A “bright and quiet” Newry schoolboy “with a love of all things technological” who took his own life may have been failed by a lack of child mental healthcare funding.

A coroner’s court heard the findings of a three-day inquest on Friday into the case of former Abbey Grammar CBS student Johnny Shields (14), who died on November 6, 2017.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal alluded to the current financial failings within the mental health system in Northern Ireland.

“The fact that there was a considerable waiting period between the diagnosis (Asperger’s) and the availability of what would have been no doubt helpful courses to Johnny and his family, is a reflection of the funding and accompanying service provision issues sadly faced throughout the health service,” said Ms Toal.

The coroner described the south Armagh boy as someone who was struggling with recent ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) diagnosis and the isolation from his peers at school.

“He clearly enjoyed working with his father and relished the opportunity in working with adults, though it was clear he had a lot of difficulties forming relationships with his peers,” said the coroner.

“It was also clear from the evidence that Johnny came from a deeply loving protective family unit and the parents who in an unenviable situation tried to always do what they thought was in the best interests of their son,” she added.

The coroner’s findings leaned to evidence from CAHMS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) senior mental health practitioner Laura Mullen, who had told the inquest that “timing was crucial” in gaining assessment for suicidal children.

Although the inquest heard research for people with ASD taking their own lives was limited, it was stated such a diagnosis for Johnny would “no doubt alter the way he thought about things and make them less easy to predict”.

Despite a suicide attempt in several months earlier, in June 2017, Johnny did not meet the criteria for detention under the Mental Health Order, though “appropriate aid contacts” such as Childline and a safety plan at home were given.

The current availability of CAHMS is on a 9am-5pm Monday to Friday (Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm A&E only) basis compared to an almost 24-7 cover for adult mental health care.

Johnny, a year 11 student, had previously been a victim of bullying at his school in Year 8, although at the time of his death, “was not the victim of persistent bullying”, the inquest heard.

The inquest had heard that a number of suicide attempts had not been disclosed to the Abbey.

School principal Sean Sloan had earlier told the inquest sitting in Banbridge that the Abbey had been “thwarted” by such non-disclosure in being able to provide a welfare package to protect a child at risk in “life or death” circumstances.

If you or anyone close to you is affected by this article, contact the Samaritans free on 116123 or Lifeline on 080 8808 8000.