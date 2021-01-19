SDLP MLA backs plans to give children CPR training in bid to save lives

Proposals to introduce compulsory CPR training for secondary school pupils in Northern Ireland could save countless lives every year, a charity has said.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath has launched a consultation for legislation in response to the low cardiac arrest survival rates here.

Every year 1,400 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside a hospital setting in Northern Ireland, with fewer than one in 10 surviving.

Mr McGrath called this "a terrifying statistic" that fell far behind the average survival rate in other developed nations.

"Research conducted by the Resuscitation Council shows, worryingly, that fewer than half of people would intervene if they saw someone collapse," he said.

"That is due, in large part, to a lack of confidence in administering lifesaving aid because we don't teach CPR in our schools."

The proposals would introduce a legal requirement for all children of compulsory school age to undertake CPR training and AED (defibrillator) awareness training to familiarise them with the simple techniques that could save a life.

Colin McGrath

"We know this approach works - the introduction of similar training in schools in Denmark saw the cardiac arrest survival rate triple in the following six years," Mr McGrath said.

"I am consulting on proposals to introduce this lifesaving piece of legislation and would welcome feedback from young people, parents, teachers and a wide range of others. I believe that we can make a difference with this change to the law and save lives."

Fearghal McKinney, head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, backed the initiative.

"A cardiac arrest is when a person's heart stops pumping blood around their body and is the ultimate medical emergency; for every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, a person's chances of surviving a cardiac arrest falls by around 10%," he said.

"We welcome the consultation on plans to introduce CPR and defibrillator awareness onto the post-primary school curriculum following years of campaigning by BHF NI and others."

Mr McKinney said people die "needlessly" every day because bystanders don't have the confidence or knowledge to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.

"School children should be given the opportunity to learn these skills. When school returns to normal, this significant step would improve the odds of survival for countless people who have a cardiac arrest in future," he added.