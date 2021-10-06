SDLP MLA Cara Hunter thankful for support after speaking out about brain tumour

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has thanked supporters after she spoke publicly about living with a brain tumour diagnosis.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the 25-year-old politician revealed how her condition was not life-threatening but life altering, and that she had been struggling with the side effects of powerful medication.

Ms Hunter has a prolactinoma, which is a non-cancerous tumour on her pituitary gland.

After receiving a flood of support from the public and other politicians, Ms Hunter posted on Twitter to urge others to follow up on any health concerns.

“Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and to (Belfast Telegraph political editor) Suzanne Breen for sharing this,” she said.

“If you have symptoms of headaches, sight changes, weight gain, sore breasts and missed cycles you could have a pituitary tumour. Ask your GP about it today.”

Fellow SDLP MLA Pat Catney commented: “I share an office with Cara at Stormont and I’m constantly inspired by how impressive, energetic and dedicated to her community that she is. We’re with you every step of the way.”

Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly said: “Know how tough it is speaking about something so personal Cara but in doing so you are helping countless others. Take care of yourself.”

Offering his support, retired police officer Eddie Gorman said he had been through the same experience.

“Cara — I hope this will give you lots of hope. I too have the same tumour, it was growing and putting pressure on my optical nerves so three years ago they had to remove as much as they could but it regrows and if necessary they can easily operate. Don’t let it consume your life.”

Northern Ireland artist Sara O’Neill said: “Thank you for sharing your experience lovely. Hope you’re looking after yourself.”

SDLP councillor Pete Byrne said: “Cara, to share your experience during a tough time is inspirational. Please take time to look after yourself too.”

A member of the public commented on Twitter: “You are such a stunning and admirable lady. I (have) a neurological condition now for 16 tears and do not let it define you.

“There’s so much help out there and you never be alone nor should you ever feel alone.”

Ms Hunter has said she is determined to continue at Stormont despite dealing with extreme nausea and brain fog which can affect her speech.

“At times, it’s been a living hell but I am thankful my tumour is benign and not malignant, “she said. “I am wholly committed to continuing to represent my constituents in East Derry as their MLA.”