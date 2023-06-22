Second Derry medical practice saved as new GP contractor appointed

A new GP service has been appointed to provide medical services to the patients of Bridge Street Family Practice, which is the second practice in Derry to hand its contract back to the Department of Health within the last year.

The department confirmed on Thursday that all 4,748 patients of Bridge Street Family Practice have been automatically registered with Foyleside Family Practice, who will take over services for the patients from August 1.

“It follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the termination of the contract by the previous contractor in January 2023,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The Bridge Street practice will operate as normal until July.

This month, the Western Health and Social Care Trust became the new temporary contractor for Racecourse Medical Centre in the Shantallow area of Derry.

It followed the withdrawal of Dr Ravinder Kumar, a GP who has experience running two GP practices in Manchester.

Dr Kumar had been awarded the contract in May, but ‘unexpectedly’ stepped away, according to the Department of Health.

There are also approximately 4,800 patients registered with Racecourse Medical Centre.

Both Derry practices join other surgeries including Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena and Flax Medical Centre in north Belfast in securing a last minute contractor to take on GP duties.

Kilkeel Medical Practice in Co Down recently announced they would be handing back their contract should a GP not be found.

Often, whenever GPs operating a medical practice hand their contract back it means they no longer intend to run it.

This can be due to various issues, such as staffing, retirement, GPs leaving, causing further recruitment problems, or financial pressures facing the practice.