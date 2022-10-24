Secretary of State to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland – three years after legalisation

The Secretary of State said it was unfortunate that the government has been forced to commission abortion services as the Department of Health has not yet done so.

The Government is to commission abortion services for women and girls in Northern Ireland – three years after it was made legal here.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is set to meet chief executives of health trusts to ensure these services can be provided.

The Government said it was “forced to act” three years after the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

This is because the Department of Health has not ensured the availability of services became available and have shown no indications that they will act to provide them.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “The UK Government has been clear that the Government would commission abortion services if the Department of Health did not act to provide them.

“Three years on from the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland, we will be ensuring the commissioning of abortion services by the UK Government. It is unfortunate that we have been forced to commission these services, in what should be a matter for the Department of Health to implement.

“However, the Government has been left with no other option, as women and girls of Northern Ireland have been without safe and high-quality services, with many having to travel to the rest of the UK to access healthcare to which they are legally entitled. That is unacceptable.

“I will be meeting the Chief Executives of Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks to ensure these services can be provided. Ultimately, it remains the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive to fund abortion services in Northern Ireland.

“The UK Government will ensure that appropriate funding is available to enable healthcare professionals to take the necessary steps to ensure that essential training and recruitment of staff can progress, and services can be implemented.”

Amnesty International UK and Informing Choices NI welcomed the news.

However, the organisations warned that services will not run as the law requires without funding being put in place at the same time that commissioned services are set up.

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty said: “It is essential that the allocation of necessary funds for these services is put in place at the same time as commissioned services are established, so they can run effectively and are accessible – not just in law but in practice.

“The Government must also run an information campaign to ensure people are aware of their right to abortion and how to access services.”

Ruairi Rowan from Informing Choices said: “Following the establishment of early medical abortion care in Northern Ireland demand for our pregnancy counselling services increased by 80%.

“However, additional funding from the Department of Health to match the increase in referrals has not been provided. As a result, women have been denied timely access to pregnancy choices counselling.

“It is imperative that the UK Government acts quickly to provide women with support when considering their pregnancy options, as well as following the loss of a pregnancy.”

The Department of Health has said they will “continue to work closely with the Northern Ireland Office and NI Health and Social Care Trusts on the implementation of these services, in line with legislative requirements.”

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The Department also notes the Secretary of State’s commitment that the UK Government will ensure that appropriate funding is available for these services.”