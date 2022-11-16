Senior clinician warns situation in NI emergency departments could cause ‘more harm’ than Covid-19

A senior clinician at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust has warned the current situation in emergency departments across Northern Ireland has the potential to cause “more harm” than Covid-19 did.

Dr Gareth Hampton, a clinical director at the Trust said medical staff have been warning about the current situation “for a long time” and suggested many patients waiting in accident and emergency departments “will come to harm” if the current situation continues over the long term.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Dr Hampton said the ongoing situation “chips away” at staff and is leaving many “a bit jaded”.

Dr Hampton was speaking after Craigavon Area Hospital on Tuesday evening said the emergency department was operating "under extreme pressure" and "far beyond capacity" with 138 patients waiting to be seen by medics.

Describing the situation in the hospital, the medic said every corridor and cubicle was filled.

"Over the last 24 hours we have had more patients arriving. We have had 28 adult assessment cubicles in Craigavon and with 138 patients in the department, you can understand that is way beyond what we have capacity for,” he explained.

"We have every cubicle filled, every corridor filled. This morning the situation is slightly improved, however we still have patients waiting to be seen who arrived yesterday at teatime. It is so distressing for those patients and for our staff.

"I think for the staff it is important for me to comment most of us just love working in accident and emergency. Whenever you can see the patients you can clearly see the need, you maybe have one cubicle to use and you have dozens of patients who need to be in that cubicle, how do you pick?

"That is distressing for staff.”

He added: “We have been warning of this for a long time over the past year. There has been a slow escalation of what is happening. We have been predicting what is to come and winter is going to be difficult.

"We pulled together for Covid. We were clear in our targets what we had to do and we did it. We need to come together.

"This has the potential to cause more harm than even Covid. I know that is a sensational headline but I think it is accurate. We see hundreds of thousands of patients in our emergency departments every year across Northern Ireland and if they all get substandard care, many will come to harm.”

On Tuesday, a Southern Trust spokesperson said: “We very much regret the excessive waiting times being experienced by many of our patients and the impact this is having on our patients. We will be in contact with Councillor Berry to discuss his recent experiences at Craigavon Area Hospital.

“Like other hospitals across Northern Ireland, our hospitals continue to work far beyond the capacity that is available and many patients are waiting a very long time in emergency departments to be admitted to a hospital ward.

“We are facing ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge ongoing daily challenge for our exhausted staff.”