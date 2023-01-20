Senior medics sign letter demanding urgent meeting with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris over health crisis

A letter signed by health leaders has been sent to the Secretary of State demanding an urgent meeting over the ongoing crisis in Northern Ireland.

The correspondence states the meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris should be arranged "without delay" due to the "continuing alarming situation, pressures on staff and consequences on patient care."

Signatories include the head of the Royal College of Surgeons, Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Royal College of General Practitioners and the Royal College of Nursing.

"It is now commonplace to see patients receiving corridor care," the letter states.

"Ambulances are regularly stacked up outside waiting to offload very sick patients.

"There are patients waiting with huge delays for care to start in crowded Emergency Departments.”

Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, Royal College of Anaesthetists and Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health bosses have also put their names to the request.

They have made it clear that the absence of functioning executive has caused "an impossible situation" in the health service which is under unprecedented pressure.

The group of senior doctors and nurses warned they were seeing the dangers of "normalising the unacceptable" such as patients being admitted for surgery that cannot be undertaken in routine circumstances anymore.

The letter brands waiting times which exceed four years in some cases as the worst in the UK and warns that the situation facing children is "equally intolerable".

It outlines how paediatric services are dealing with "unprecedented numbers" arriving at Emergency Departments and being put on to outpatient wait lists.

"These waits are unacceptable with significant life development milestones missed and life chances irrevocably affected if care isn't timely," it states.

Senior medics have also expressed concerns about a mass exodus of healthcare workers due to “unsafe staffing levels" and outlined fears that general practice (GP) services are at risk of "total collapse".

The health experts claimed there is no other political avenue but to seek the meeting to speak up for both colleagues and patients.

The letter acknowledges that officials at the Department of Health are "doing their best” to make decisions amid an “accountability deficit” and limitations imposed on civil servants.

It comes as the number of people awaiting on admission to hospital from Emergency Departments begins to fall.

Last week around 370 people were kept waiting each day which has almost halved.

The current wave of Covid19 infections is also believed to have peaked which is expected to ease pressures on the NHS.

However, with several more weeks of winter remaining and a rise in respiratory illnesses, the situation can change quickly.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew warned that health and social care workers are desperate for leadership.

“Many patients are laying on corridors and ambulances are stacked up at the doors of A&E because our hospitals cannot cope,” he said.

“Health workers are crying out for political leadership and an Executive in place that will work to tackle waiting lists and staff shortages by hiring more doctors and nurses.

“The health and social care service in the north has already suffered 12 years of chronic Tory austerity which has underfunded and undermined our public services.

“Nurses and health workers shouldn’t have been forced onto the streets to take strike action in the freezing cold for fair pay and conditions."

Mr Gildernew said his party remains ready to form an Executive.

"The DUP should end its blockade and get back to work with the rest of us around the Executive table to start to fix the health service,” he added.