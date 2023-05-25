Services reduced at Daisy Hill Hospital due to staff shortages

Services are being reduced at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry due to staff shortages.

The Southern Health Trust has confirmed it is working with other trusts across Northern Ireland and the Department of Health to minimise the impact.

A lack of consultants means delivering inpatient care in general medicine is no longer sustainable at Daisy Hill.

The hospital's stroke service is set to be withdrawn from 9am next Wednesday, May 31 because the hospital's only remaining specialist is leaving.

A spokesperson for the trust said recruiting and retaining medical staff has been a major issue for a number of years now.

"The pressures have now escalated with increasing reliance on medical locum cover and a number of consultant medical staff ending their tenure at the hospital," they said.

"These challenges are putting services at the hospital - such as respiratory and gastrointestinal (GI) inpatient medical provision - at risk.

"Every avenue is being pursued to protect services."

According to BBC News NI, nine medical consultants have left their posts within the past six months.

Managers can no longer devise rotas to ensure all services are delivered safely.

It’s understood senior officials told a trust board meeting on Thursday that it would take at least six months to stabilise the system and warned that action is needed before the summer holidays begin.

It means patients who suffer a stroke will be forced to travel to other hospitals in NI or even the Republic of Ireland.

Senior staff are planning to engage in talks with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Craigavon Area Hospital is likely to be left dealing with most of the overflow.

The trust said that "insufficient substantive stroke consultants at Daisy Hill" required a decision to been taken "on patient safety grounds to again divert all acute stroke patients to Craigavon Area Hospital".

Back in February, the Southern Health Trust announced the relocation of emergency general surgery from Daisy Hill to Craigavon as an “interim” move due to ongoing recruitment challenges.

Former health minister, Robin Swann previously announced that Daisy Hill Hospital was to become an elective overnight stay centre.

A number of medics expressed concern about the future of the hospital last year when he said centres were being established as part of a reorganisation of surgery services.

Health officials insist that general emergency surgery, the emergency department and maternity services are all currently safe.

Southern Trust chief executive Dr Maria O'Kane told the monthly board meeting that the shortage of consultants, difficulties recruiting specialist grade and junior doctors and the "serious over-reliance" on locum doctors "are matters of great concern in meeting the demand for acute inpatient medicine and providing stable medical staffing cover in our medical wards".

"This situation is certainly not unique to Daisy Hill Hospital," she added.

"The shortage of medical staff is extremely challenging in Northern Ireland, and indeed further afield."

Dr O’Kane insisted that the trust is pursuing every viable option to minimise the impact of the situation and stabilise its workforce.

A meeting is due to take place next week involving all trusts in an effort to seek support and address challenges.

Dr O’Kane services are already stretched across Craigavon Area and NI meaning any support “is likely to be limited".

"Our initial focus will be to stabilise staffing for the summer months in anticipation of a more permanent solution," she said.

"Ensuring patient safety and supporting our staff will be absolute priorities.

"We are very proud of the care provided by our medical staff, who have been working in very difficult circumstances."

Unison has expressed major concerns about the ongoing crisis.

Trade union representative Deborah Yapicioz told the Trust Board that there are serious issues with staff morale with many feeling “let down by management”.

She also raised the concerns about ongoing struggles with recruitment and retention of staff as she questioned what has been done and what will be done to address the serious problem.

“Unison had been campaigning for several years to protect and strengthen the services in Daisy Hill – our hospital which serves the needs of our community,” Ms Yapicioz said.

“We have stressed that with the recent loss of doctors at the site, our members, including nurses, nursing assistants, porters, cleaners, catering, admin and others, need a clear picture of what is going on and what services are impacted.

"Also, what the Trust intends to do. We have been concerned about the lack of openness from Management throughout the consultation process on the removal of Emergency General Surgery from Daisy Hill and the evidence we have that the hospital is being run down.”

Meanwhile the union’s Newry and Mourne branch secretary, Rachel Killen, said it has recently responded to the public consultation about the permanent removal of emergency surgery from Daisy Hill.

"Our members and our community do not support this decision, and this has been demonstrated by the number of public meetings and demonstrations held to protest against this change,” she said.

"The Trust must listen to staff and the local people and reverse this decision urgently.”

BMA regional chair Dr Tom Black described the withdrawal of some services from Daisy Hill Hospital as “extremely worrying”.

"Acute medical services at the hospital look increasingly precarious,” he said.

"Transformation due to service collapse benefits neither patients nor doctors and destabilises services for patients.

“There will be a knock-on effects on services in Craigavon Hospital and any further attrition would impact GP services in the area as well, thus putting unacceptable pressure on different parts of the health service.

“BMA have consistently warned that without investment in our workforce people would walk away, and the situation at Daisy Hill is evidence of that failure." Dr Black warned that more staff will be lost if they are not supported and valued.

"If we do not give staff the chance to develop and use their skills, then they will go elsewhere to work,” he added.

“But to be clear, if we do not pay our staff properly and in a way that is comparable to other nations both in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and elsewhere, then we simply will not be able to recruit or retain staff.

"The idea that this year we will not even see the DDRB recommended pay uplift applied is frankly unbelievable.

“It was said yesterday that the health service was collapsing, and we can quite clearly see that happening right now, right in front of us.

"We cannot afford to go one more day without a local health minister in place to attempt to address these issues.

"The situation is grave and there needs to be action immediately.”