Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Northern Ireland as number of tests soars

The number of tests carried out to detect sexually transmitted infections (STI) in Northern Ireland has risen by almost 50% since the year before the pandemic.

The number of STI tests taken within GUM clinics soared by 31% in 2021 compared to the previous year which saw a 69% decrease in testing.

Last year also saw a 45% increase in home STI testing, known as SH24, compared to 2020.

“In 2021 the number of sexual health screens in GUM clinics increased 31% when compared to 2020,” a new Public Health Agency report reveals.

“In October 2019 SH24 online home testing was launched giving greater access to testing.

“In 2021 the number of home STI tests returned to SH24 increased by 45% (22,856) when compared to 2020 (15,738).

"Combining the number of tests carried out within GUM clinics with those via SH24 the number of sexual health tests increased by 47% between quarter ending December 2019 and December 2021.”

The amount of new infections – including syphilis, gonorrhoea and genital herpes – reported through GUM clinics in 2021 jumped by 5% compared with 2020.

The combined number of chlamydia diagnoses made via home testing and in specialist clinics rose by 35% in 2021 compared to 2019.

The total number of new chlamydia cases appeared to decrease by 3% last year when 750 diagnoses were made compared to 775 in 2020.

However, when home testing is taking into account an overall 35% increase in chlamydia can be identified.

New cases of gonorrhoea increased by 43% to 652 in 2021 compared

with 455 in 2020.

The number of first episodes of genital herpes simplex recorded here increased by almost 20% to 348 in 2021 compared to 293 in 2020.

The number of people contracting genital warts has not significantly changed whereas new cases of infectious syphilis increased by 1% to 75 in 2021, compared to 76 in the previous year.

However health officials completed enhanced syphilis forms relating to 123 cases of which 83% were acquired within Northern Ireland.

Just over 21% also reported being HIV positive.

The number of sexual partners people disclosed having ranged from one to 50 within the three months prior to diagnosis.

Co-infections included gonorrhoea and chlamydia.

The PHA confirmed home testing kits had a 10% positivity rate for

chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis or HIV.

The positivity rate in GUM clinics is even higher at 40% meaning four in 10 samples come back positive for a new STI – the increased rate is because patients attending GUM clinics have symptoms.

From 2006 to 2011 the number of new STI diagnoses remained relatively stable in NI.

A steep decrease was recorded between 2011 and 2017 with officials citing a change in test technology within GUM clinics as the likely reason.

“However, diagnoses of new STIs have been increasing again since 2017, with a further 2% increase in 2019 when compared to 2018,” the report states.

“In 2021 the number of new STIs increased 5%, other STIs increased by 15% and other diagnoses increased by 16%.”