Sharp rise in heart failure admissions to Northern Ireland hospitals

The number of people in Northern Ireland admitted to hospital due to heart failure has risen by almost 10%.

Admissions are at the highest level here for five years, jumping from 2,699 in 2012/13 to 2,956 in 2017/18.

The rise is blamed on an ageing and increasing population, growing numbers of heart attack survivors and high rates of high blood pressure and diabetes.

The analysis was commissioned by British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI), which warned of challenges for the health system.

Head of BHF NI Fearghal McKinney said: "Heart failure poses a growing and increasingly complex challenge, not only for people living with the condition, but for those who care for them too.

"It's concerning to see yet another increase in hospital admissions - an indication that how we diagnose, treat and care for these patients needs urgent attention."