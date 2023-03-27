Siblings receive award from Prime Minister after raising £30k for Air Ambulance NI

Ellie and Harry [pictured in middle] celebrate their Points of Light award win with mum Caroline and Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Two children from Londonderry have received Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Points of Light award, after jointly raising £30,000 for the Air Ambulance NI in memory of their father.

Ellie and Harry Smyth – aged 11 and 13 – lost their dad Peter in a road traffic collision in 2019.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland team were the first of the emergency services to attend to him, but sadly he could not be saved.

Ellie, Harry and their mother Caroline, have since become passionate supporters of the charity, completing sponsored runs and events to raise money for it.

Harry raised £14,000 via his 12km ‘Harry’s Run’, and in 2021, he participated in the Belfast Dragon Boat race, raising over £4,000.

Following in her older brother's footsteps, in June 2022 Ellie hosted ‘Ellie’s Ball’, in honour of her dad's 50th year.

The event raised £16,000 for the Air Ambulance, which will fund the service for almost three days and is likely to help six future patients.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the NI Secretary of State, congratulated the young siblings and said they are “incredibly well deserving recipients of this Points of Light award”.

“In tribute to their late father, they have done outstanding fundraising and volunteer work to help increase access to emergency and life-saving medical care for communities across Northern Ireland,” he continued.

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland added: “We are so proud and grateful for the continual support from Caroline, Harry and Ellie.

"They are truly inspirational in their volunteer efforts for our charity, playing a crucial ambassadorial role and contributing greatly to help save lives, brains and limbs.

"Each day the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team are needed on average twice per day for a critically ill or injured person, and this is only possible with continued support of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Thank you Caroline, Harry and Ellie for all you do.”

Harry said that his family are currently planning for five relay teams to run in the upcoming Belfast city marathon in their next fundraising efforts, with Ellie adding that “hopefully we can encourage others to fundraiser and volunteer for such an important cause”.

Their mum Caroline continued: “I’m so incredibly proud of Harry and Ellie, from such a young age have been fundraising and volunteering for this amazing Air Ambulance Charity.

"We are very grateful to the Prime Minister for taking the time to write and acknowledge their hard work and to highlight our Air Ambulance service within Northern Ireland.”

Ellie and Harry are the 2016th and 2017th recipients of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals inspiring others and making a positive change within their community.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the UK is selected by the Prime Minister to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.