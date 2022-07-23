Sinn Fein MLA’s baby joy after IVF journey

A Sinn Fein MLA has revealed the happy news she is expecting a baby boy after undergoing IVF treatment.

Sharing an update on social media, West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn posted photos celebrating her baby bump.

“I don’t usually share personal news on social media but on this occasion I would like to, if it gives at least one person a small bit of hope or comfort who might be on a similar journey,” she said.

“The past few years have been emotional and difficult at times as I have went through my own journey of trying to conceive, having surgery, going through IVF and losing our first pregnancy.

“Second time around, our miracle came true and yesterday we found out the most special news; we are having a son.”

Thanking those who have cared for her along the way, she added: “I will count my blessings every single day and never forget the love and support that all my family, friends and staff from the NHS have shown me throughout this time.”

Party colleagues were quick to pass on their congratulations to the mother-to-be.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “Absolutely over the moon….you will be a fantastic mummy.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey called the news “amazing” while fellow MLA Caoimhe Archibald commented: “That is just lovely news, delighted for you.”