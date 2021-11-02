Siobhan’s legacy a £100k gift to cancer unit that treated her

A health trust has thanked the family of late Down GAA player Siobhan McCann for a £100,000 donation.

Siobhan (26) was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, prompting an appeal by her family, friends and the community in Clonvaraghan and Castlewellan to buy medication to prolong her life.

They helped raise funds for costly cancer drug Bevacizumab (Avastin), which was not available on the NHS.

Siobhan was playing for Dulwich Harps GAC and working as a physiotherapist for Fulham Irish GAA in London when she was diagnosed.

She said at the time she was now faced with the “toughest opponent of her life”, which inspired the name for the fundraising campaign.

Her friends organised a ladies’ sevens football competition at her home club of St John’s GAC Drumnaquoile and at Castlewellan GAC.

The event attracted 23 clubs from Ireland and Britain in a final push to meet the £100,000 target, raising well over the figure.

Although some of the funds were used to provide medication for Siobhan, she sadly passed away just a year after being diagnosed in May 2019.

A sum of £234,432 was left and seven separate donations were made to seven different charities in 2019.

Before she died, however, she instructed her parents Geraldine and Brendan and her friend Cormac McMullan to donate a percentage of the money to the MacDermott Unit in the Ulster Hospital, where she was treated.

A total of £101,232 was donated, which helped to support the redesign and development of a new chemotherapy unit in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff were able to purchase 16 chemotherapy chairs with in-built tables and lights, 16 ergonomically designed chemo stools for the nurses, 16 privacy screens and two computers on wheels.

As a ‘thank you’ to Siobhan’s family and friends, staff presented them with a picture of a primrose after the Latin name for Siobhan, meaning ‘Grace’.

Mary Jo Thompson, interim assistant director of medicine and cancer at the South Eastern Health Trust, said the donation had helped to secure “state-of-the-art equipment for the unit to enhance the patients’ comfort”.

“It is a fitting legacy for Siobhan to leave and the trust and Macmillan are very appreciative that Siobhan specifically chose the chemotherapy unit at the Ulster Hospital for this donation,” she said.

Siobhan’s family said they were “so pleased” the donation from the Siobhan’s Toughest Opponent Fund has been able to provide such vital equipment.

“Our family will take some measure of comfort, and indeed pride, in the fact that Siobhan’s wishes have now been fulfilled.

“May we take this opportunity to thank all of the people who donated to the Siobhan’s Toughest Opponent Fund because without their generosity this would not have been possible.

“We would also like to thank all the wonderful, caring team in the MacDermott Unit and the Macmillan Support Centre for all the care, love and support that they gave to Siobhan during her treatment there.

“We congratulate the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and all of the Macmillan Cancer Support Team in their efforts for providing and creating such a comfortable, caring facility and wish them every success going forward.”