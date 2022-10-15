Soaring costs prompts fear for vulnerable people who rely on crucial medical devices

Vulnerable people who rely on home medical devices are worried that rising electric costs could put their health at risk.

Some machines, such as those that provide oxygen or life-saving dialysis at home, can be energy intensive.

With power bills rising, more and more people are already having to cut back on basic needs such as heating and lighting.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has raised the issue over what additional support is available for people running medical devices at home.

He called for better clarity over who is eligible for financial help in running critical equipment.

Mr Dickson, who has raised concerns with the Health Minister Robin Swann, said: “I know a number of my constituents are concerned. This is a serious issue.”

Mr Swann has said that patients in Northern Ireland can get reimbursed for the costs of running medical machines, but Mr Dickson said there was confusion over which medical machines qualify for the reimbursement.

“Some, including oxygen machines, are covered but we don’t know what ones aren’t,” he added.

Those who do receive a reimbursement may struggle to cover the winter costs while they wait for their cash, Mr Dickson warned.

“I have a real fear that people will be out of pocket and unable to afford other necessities like heating before the reimbursement comes in,” he added.

stewart dickson

Mr Dickson believes the cost of electricity is one factor keeping patients in hospital.

“People are in hospital longer than they need to be and it is not fair or reasonable to send patients home when staff aren’t satisfied they have the funds to take care of themselves or even heat their home,” he added.

Last week Dr Cathy Jack, the head of the Belfast Trust, said she expected the economic crisis to lead to an increase in bed blocking, warning patients will no longer be able to afford being discharged from hospital.

Mr Dickson fears the problem is bigger than it seems as not all patients who are struggling with the cost of operating medical machines are coming forward.

He warned: “There are hidden people, they don’t want to come to talk.

“This is a serious issue and for the sake of people’s health it can’t continue.”

Craig Harrison, policy and public affairs manager at CarersNI echoed Mr Dickson’s concerns.

He said: “The cost of living crisis is already having an impact on carers but I dread to think how the winter months will play out.”

Mr Harrison said the cost of running medical machines is unavoidable for patients and their carers.

“They can’t do without them, they can’t turn them off so they have to cut costs in other ways,” he said.

He fears that the cost of living crisis will mean carers can no longer afford the necessities.

“There’s carers working full time jobs and can’t afford these price hikes,” he said. “Carers faced above-average energy bills to run medical equipment in the home even before the cost of electricity began to sky-rocket. As prices have gone up, we’re seeing carers living hand-to-mouth and facing a really bleak winter. It is not an exaggeration to say that some are questioning whether they’ll make it through the coming weeks at all.

Mr Harrison is calling on Stormont to help carers and patients in need, adding: “Carers are crying out for help, but are being met with a deafening silence from Stormont. That needs to change.

“We need the institutions to be restored to deliver a robust response to the cost-of-living crisis. Relying on bit-part solutions from Westminster isn’t enough.”