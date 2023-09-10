Sorcha Eastwood abseils down Europa as husband attends cancer fundraiser

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood has thanked for public for donating to a fundraiser in aid of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI as her husband continues to receive treatment for a rare blood disorder.

Ms Eastwood’s husband, Dale Shirlow (40), was diagnosed in June with an uncommon and aggressive blood cancer — T-lymphoblastic lymphoma — which has a 50% survival rate.

An Abseil Down the Europa for Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI was organised on Sunday.

The JustGiving campaign page states: “You think it will never happen to you - until it happens to you!

“One hundred people a year are diagnosed with a blood cancer in NI and this year, my husband Dale was one of them.

“He has a very rare form of an Acute T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. I had never heard of this, yet there are lots of people on floor 10 of Belfast City Hospital being treated for blood cancers.

“I want to support our local charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI to be able to do more research that will help to save lives.”

On Sunday afternoon over £6,600 had been raised and Mrs Eastwood said she “would love for us to get £3,500 more and get £10,000 raised for this amazing charity.”

Thanking the public for their support she said Dale got to watch the abseiling from her car.

“Great timing that he was able to be there before going back on the ward tonight,” she concluded.

Well-wishers commented saying it was great to see Dale out and about, encouraging him to take “one day at a time”.

In a recent interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Mrs Eastwood described the hospital ward where he is being treated as “not fit for purpose”.

Mrs Eastwood said she wouldn’t be surprised if patients in Belfast City Hospital’s haematology unit ended up with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because their living conditions are so abysmal.

Cancer services in Northern Ireland are grossly underfunded, she said, and “close to collapse”, and it was time for an honest conversation rather than continuing to “put a brave face” on the situation.

At the time, the Belfast Trust responded by saying her concerns had been addressed.

“The Trust appreciate a long stay in hospital for haematology patients can be extremely challenging, and individuals can be referred for psychological support if required,” a spokesperson added.