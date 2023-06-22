Southern Trust announces ‘plan’ to help Daisy Hill Hospital inpatient crisis

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has agreed a plan to stabilise inpatient medical services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The trust made the announcements following its board meeting, which took place in Newry today.

Last month, it was announced that services are being reduced at Daisy Hill Hospital in the city due to staff shortages.

A lack of consultants meant delivering inpatient care in general medicine would no longer be sustainable.

On Thursday, a trust spokesperson said that the new plan focuses on immediately stabilising services for the summer months in light of challenges with senior medical cover.

"Work will continue to secure the longer term sustainability of the hospital, with input from the Department of Health and wider HSC system,” a statement reads.

“The plan secures the acute status of Daisy Hill Hospital and maintains the Emergency Department on a 24/7 basis whilst minimising impact on other services.”

The trust added that a chief operating officer for the hospital has been appointed and three senior medical consultants from Craigavon Hospital will be providing support to the Daisy Hill team.

A temporary MRI scanner has also been secured for the site to reduce transfers for diagnostics and additional private ambulance cover will transport patients between Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area hospitals, if needed.

Trust chief executive, Dr Maria O’Kane, said: “Whilst we are now more optimistic about stabilising services, rising demand, financial and workforce pressures and the need for modernisation, remain very real challenges across health and social care.

"We continue to work with regional colleagues to address these issues and on agreeing a permanent plan for the future of all local hospitals.

“We greatly welcome the strength of public support for staff and services at Daisy Hill. We are currently working on our longer term vision for the hospital, which, building on recent developments like the electrical investment, Monaghan Row acquisition, Community Care and Treatment Centre and regional elective surgical hub, aims to maintain and promote Daisy Hill as an essential part of the regional acute network.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Department of Health welcomed the stabilisation plan.

Permanent secretary Peter May said: “The department and trust remain determined to minimise impact on services from the clinical staffing issues and to protect Daisy Hill’s Emergency Department.

“The department has underlined its support for Daisy Hill with the decision to designate it as a regional overnight surgery centre and with the announcement earlier this year of a £9.1m upgrade of the hospital’s electrical infrastructure.”

“I would appeal to political and community representatives to continue working with Southern Trust, as it tackles the challenges facing Daisy Hill. These challenges are the same as those experienced by local hospitals across different jurisdictions,” he added.

“Unfounded claims about plans to ‘downgrade’ hospitals damage the ability of the trust to recruit staff and stabilise services.”