Southern Trust to trial body cams at Craigavon Area and Daisy Hill Hospital to protect staff and patients

The Trust's announcement comes after London Ambulance Service announced some of their paramedics would wear body cameras. Credit: London Ambulance Service/PA

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust have announced they going to trial the use of body worn cameras by their security teams at Craigavon Area and Daisy Hill hospitals in a bid to reduce violence and aggression against staff.

The news comes as it was revealed from October 2021 to March 2022, the team responded to 438 incidents of violence and aggression across both hospitals.

“We want to support a culture where violence and aggression in health and social care is totally unacceptable and our amazing, dedicated staff always feel safe at work. The introduction of body worn cameras aims to act as a deterrent, to reduce and prevent abuse against patients, staff and visitors,” said Anita Carroll, assistant director of Functional Support Services.

“They will be used in addition to existing security procedures and will only be activated when it is felt that the safety of staff or patients is really compromised. In the event that we do need to record, footage may be used to identify and prosecute offenders if necessary.”

Craigavon Area Hospital

Last year the London Ambulance Service announced paramedics were to be fitted with body worn cameras in a bid to decrease violence against staff.

They were introduced after data from the NHS in England showed that 3,569 ambulance staff reported being assaulted in 2020/21 – a 32% rise from five years previously.

Social and Democratic and Labour Party health spokesperson Colin McGrath, has welcomed the initiative but said it’s a “disgrace” the measure has to be taken in the first place.

"It’s a disgrace that people working in our health service, whether they be staff, paramedics or anyone have to have these kind of measures to be safe in their workplace” said Mr McGrath.

"People should be respectful of staff within our Health and Social Care sector and they shouldn’t have to resort to intimidation and violence.”

Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry

He said that the introduction of body-worn cameras was a “sign of the times.”

"We are now at the point where we’ve had a number of incidents and it’s at the stage where safety must be in be mind. I welcome the move for staff, but it’s unfortunate some will have to wear these and such measures have to be taken because of this behaviour.”

The Trust’s cameras will be the same size as a smart phone and will be worn on the security porters’ uniforms. The Trust have said the cameras are “forward facing” meaning the person can see themselves in the hope they will “modify their behaviour.”

They also added “will advise before activating the camera which may act as a further deterrent to help defuse the situation.”

The trial is planned to last six months and will be continually reviewed. It will not be used in paediatric services and all data will be processed in line with the Data Protection Act 2018 and the UK General Data Protection Regulation.