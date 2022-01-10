Spiralling cost of agency staff is unsustainable: Health Minister

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned the soaring cost of agency workers is “totally untenable”.

He was speaking as it emerged regional agency costs have increased from £68m in 2012/13 to £282m in 2020/21.

The news comes as the health service struggles to deal with the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid, with emergency departments and the Ambulance Service under severe pressure.

Waiting lists are also the worst in the UK.

Responding to an Assembly question, Mr Swann said health trusts’ expenditure on outside staff was incurred to ensure safe and effective services were sustained, while helping to maintain service provision to patients and clients.

“Trusts employ locum staff for several reasons: for example, cover for sickness and maternity/paternity leave; cover for existing vacancies, and when demand increases over the winter months,” he said.

“The primary aim of this is to ensure that safe and effective services are sustained at all times for patients.

“Regional agency costs have increased substantially over the last 10 years, from £68m in 2012/13 to £282m in 2020/21.

“I find that totally untenable. I am concerned of the impact they are having on the health and social care budget and I fully recognise that they are not sustainable, particularly at a time of serious financial pressures right across the public sector.

“In response to the spiralling costs, something that didn’t happen overnight, I have instructed my officials to prioritise work to get to grips with it.”

He added: “In the meantime, transformation of health and social care in Northern Ireland is essential.

“My department is also committed to sustained investment in growing the local nursing and midwifery workforce to meet ever increasing demands. For example, this year we have maintained pre-registration nursing and midwifery training places at the record high level of 1,325.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “This has been brewing for years but inaction on workforce planning has led to this untenable situation.

“However, the minister has failed to bring forward safe staffing legislation, which would guarantee fair pay for front line staff directly employed by health and social care in Northern Ireland, so he has directly contributed to the failure to reverse this trend.

“Low pay for health and social care workers is not only an insult to those who have been on the front line, not least through this pandemic, but also a completely false economy as it simply leads to inflated expenditure on agency staff.

“The question is not whether we can afford to pay those directly employed by health and social care properly, but whether we can afford not to.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath added: “The past 18 months have presented significant challenges for health services and it has clearly been a priority to ensure continuity of services for those in need during the pandemic.

“We cannot continue pouring money into this problem, though.

“It needs better strategic workforce planning, a serious look at training more students close to where they’re needed in practice, and a full commitment to the transformation of our health service.”

In December it came to light that health trusts here spent more than £115,000 on agency nursing staff to cover 118 shifts over a three-day period in October.

Up to £871 per shift was paid out to the Scottish Nursing Guild for staff.