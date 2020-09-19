Spitfire over Scrabo: iconic aircraft an 'exhilarating' sight in Northern Ireland skies

Airborne tribute: the Spitfire flies past crowds of people at Scrabo Tower in Newtownards

A wartime Spitfire fighter roared across the skies yesterday performing a fly-past in honour of Northern Ireland's NHS staff.

Emblazoned with the words 'Thank U NHS', the fighter - which is touring the nations and regions of the UK as part of Operation Spitfire - soared over hospitals in Antrim, Armagh, Down and Belfast in recognition of the selfless work carried out by Northern Ireland's NHS staff in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Jim Montgomery said: "It was both exhilarating and humbling to see the Spitfire in the sky today.

"The Spitfire was one of the most iconic WWII aircraft and became the symbol of national defiance in adversity.

"Earlier this week we marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

"Today's tribute was fitting as the NHS remains in the frontline in the battle against Covid-19 and the bravery and courage of its staff will be part of our own history," he said.

Operation Spitfire also hopes to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.