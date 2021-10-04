Staff and residents at closing Ballymoney care home ‘need to be protected’

Health Minister urged to intervene after retirement facility was told to shut down

A trade union has called on Health Minister Robin Swann to intervene to help protect the rights of staff and residents of a Co Antrim care home due to close later this month.

Northern Ireland’s health regulator, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), last month issued a decision to deregister The Court Care Home in Ballymoney.

The care home was sold to The Court Care Home (Ireland) Ltd by healthcare giant Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC) last October.

The Model (Ireland) Ltd is the current registered provider and has been managing the home on a temporary basis while The Court Care Home (Ireland) Ltd applied to the RQIA to take over as registered provider of the home.

However, the RQIA said it was cancelling the home’s registration after it uncovered a series of concerns, in particular “the financial viability of the home going forward”.

The Department of Health said it is working with the wider health and social care system, the Northern Trust and the RQIA, who are engaging with residents and their families.

A number of residents have already moved from The Court Care Home and alternative arrangements have been agreed for the majority of remaining residents, the department added.

GMB Union said Mr Swann must help protect the 27 displaced residents and 50 staff — now at risk of losing their jobs — affected by the home’s closure.

It urged the Health Minister to urgently bring forward a public consultation for the reform of social care in Northern Ireland.

GMB senior organiser Denise Walker said “radical change” is necessary to rebuild a “broken system where profits are prioritised over human need”.

“It also underlines how poorly the care workforce are valued by employers and the state, strengthening GMB’s argument for a £15 an hour care minimum to boost pay and rights,” she continued.

“The minister has promised reform, but this can’t come quick enough.

“For GMB the response is obvious, funding should be redistributed to the people who need it the most — the service users and the staff delivering the care they depend on.”

Mr Swann said he will be launching a public consultation on reforming social care in Northern Ireland later this year.

“Options to be addressed in this consultation will include introducing a cap on care costs incurred by individuals, but this cannot be looked at in isolation from the need to significantly increase investment,” he stated.

“Reforming social care is one of the biggest and most important issues facing government.

"I am looking forward to a wide ranging and informed public discussion on how best to get it right.”

The Health Minister added that the quantity of social care in Northern Ireland must be increased to meet demand and “we also need to do right” by those who work in the sector.