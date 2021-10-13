Stop dragging your heels on abortion, UK nurse of year Nicola Bailey urges Robin Swann

Medic Nicola calls on minister to visit clinic and see tears in patients’ eyes

The Royal College of Nursing’s UK nurse of the year has called on the Health Minister to urgently commission abortion services.

Nicola Bailey (35) received the prestigious award on Tuesday night in recognition of her efforts to ensure women can access safe and timely sexual and reproductive healthcare after an early medical abortion (EMA) service was introduced at the start of the pandemic.

She said she was delighted to have won the award on the same day the Assembly voted in favour of allowing a proposed law which will see the introduction of safe zones outside abortion centres to proceed to the next stage. She said: “It was a great day for women in Northern Ireland and hopefully it will continue.”

While Nicola has worked in various caring roles throughout her career, she has found her time delivering an EMA service the most challenging.

“I’ve been working in nursing to some degree since I was 18. This has been the most rewarding year of my career. It hasn’t been without its challenges, but it’s been the best,” she added.

“Being a nurse is something I knew I wanted to do from the moment my granddad was diagnosed with cancer when I was 15 and I saw the nurses with him.

“Helping to care for someone, there is no better gift, and I was so happy when I got my place at Queen’s to study nursing.”

While she spent her early years as a nurse working in emergency departments, Nicola’s ultimate goal was always to follow a career in sexual and reproductive health.

“My relationships in the past weren’t great. I want to give women the power to take control of their reproductive health and know what they can and what they can’t do. I want to empower them,” she explained.

“I meet so many women through my work who have no confidence, who don’t even know about their menstrual cycle.

“I think it’s crazy that women are still not educated about these issues.

“When the pandemic hit, the plan was that women were going to be asked to take an eight-hour ferry to get a termination, but there were no hotels open, so there was nowhere for these women to stay.

“It was absolutely ridiculous, so myself and another colleague decided we would do it, although it was very difficult.

“We’ve had to work very hard and there have been a lot of sleepless nights and working extra hours.

“At the start, we were providing the early abortion service for three trusts because we would never see a woman being denied her right to healthcare.”

One the most significant challenges for Nicola is the almost constant presence of anti-abortion protesters outside the clinic where she works.

“We offer contraception services, and I’ve had women turn around and walk away. They haven’t come to their appointment, because they can’t face walking through the protesters,” she said.

“I’m not sure these protesters realise the effect they’re having. They’re denying women the right to access our clinic, and then there’s the risk of them getting pregnant.”

Nicola said demonstrators had forced their way into healthcare facilities and filmed inside, as well as pushing leaflets with false information about abortion into patients’ pockets. She has also been called a murderer.

“By the time women come to me, they are so traumatised when they’re already in one of the most difficult times in their lives,” she said.

“We’ve had the police out to the clinic on so many occasions, but there’s very little they can do. I’ve had to escort women myself, which is why the introduction of safe zones is so important.

“There was even a suggestion that women could leave by the back door, but why should they? They’ve done nothing wrong.

“I have a duty of care and I’ll always fight for them. They’re entitled to the same rights as women across the UK.

“The fact of the matter is that responsibility lies with Robin Swann. We’re not asking him to do anything — we already have everything in place — but maybe he could come to the clinic and see what is happening.

“It would be different if he saw some of our patients crying their eyes out in front of him.

“The current situation isn’t acceptable. Why should we send women somewhere else when we have clinicians in Northern Ireland who want to provide the service?”

The Department of Health said the commissioning of abortion services required Executive agreement, and it was hoped a draft plan would be considered in the new year.