Stormont instability a ‘real problem’ for ex-health chief who says ‘refusal to implement change’ fuelling hospital crises

A former health service chief has said instability at Stormont is a major factor in delaying much-needed reform of the Northern Ireland health system.

John Compton also said the public must accept the need for fundamental change to avoid a repeat of the current crisis.

It comes after the public was told that one patient in Northern Ireland waited almost four and a half days to be admitted to hospital this week.

The shocking figure was revealed as the Department of Health held a briefing on Wednesday to outline the pressures facing the health service.

Occupancy in Northern Ireland’s hospitals was 111% on Wednesday morning.

Mr Compton, a former chief executive at the health and social care board, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) programme those figures are some of the worst he’s heard and this winter “can’t be anything but difficult” due to the circumstances.

The next six weeks are the busiest in the health system, he said, normally starting after Boxing Day: “I suspect that it will be a very busy time for the health service and that really there is no silver bullet to fix this.

"What we can do, I think what Professor Michael McBride said, is contribute as much as we can to the solution, use our system responsibly, do the things that we can do by taking the vaccine and so forth.

“But frankly there is nothing but a very difficult six to eight weeks ahead for the health system and I can’t see anything other than the system having to mitigate as best it can.”

He added that all of this points to the fact that for too long in Northern Ireland there has been a refusal to “aggressively implement change” and the consequences of not doing that is “you find yourself in these sets of circumstances”.

The collapse of Stormont over recent years has been a “real problem” for the health system, Mr Compton told GMU, and there is difficulty within communities when it comes to accepting change.

Dr Sean McGovern, consultant in emergency medicine at the Ulster Hospital, said A&E departments are in a “heart-breaking and tragic” situation at the moment as patients wait on trolleys for prolonged periods of time.

He told GMU some of those left waiting are among the most vulnerable in society and many are approaching end of life care, adding that the situation “has been disastrous”.

Dr McGovern added: “The pressures on the system are now being recognised, that avoidable harm is happening in emergency departments and is happening because of the back pressure where we see patients waiting in the community for longer response times from the ambulance service.

“So it is a time that is really worrisome, I’m privileged working for over 30 years in emergency medicine and I see things have never been as bad as they are now.

“Going forward we need to get together and rebuild very quickly to give people hope.”

He continued: “We have to face the reality that there needs to be extra investment in social care to manage an ageing population, there needs to be conversations about advanced care planning and better palliative care in the community.

“And there needs to be an ambulatory approach to investigations enhancement.”

He spoke of the need to have funding in place and a strategy to make that funding sustainable.

Dr McGovern cited the Delivering Together report, which secured universal buy-in at political, system and service user level as the single roadmap for radical health and social care transformation, and said the lack of political leadership at this time is “disappointing to many within the health service”.

Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) NI Dr Tom Black said there has been a lack of funding over the last decade, a lack of staff and a lack of hospital beds.

The UK has 2.4 beds per 1,000 of the population, while France has twice as many and Germany three times as many hospital beds.

“The solution was to invest 10 years ago,” Dr Black said. “There is no solution to this problem we have now.

“You don’t have a solution to a dilemma, you manage a dilemma and that’s what we’re going to have to do over this winter.”

There a lot of blame to be shared around, the Derry GP said. Earlier this year BMA NI said the NHS was broken and in a normal democracy the Executive, department of health and department of finance would have sat down to work out a plan for this winter.

“If we really want to point the finger of blame it’s very clear what has happened here, over the last decade we’ve had a series of governments at Westminster who have failed to invest in the health service, failed to invest in staff and training and that’s what we’re suffering the consequences of now,” Dr Black added.

He refuted the suggestion NI gets plenty of money from the UK Government through the block grant and health chiefs here have to prioritise funding better.

“That’s what they would say wouldn’t they. But of course we’re spending less on our health service than France and Germany, the States and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and that’s why our nurses and doctors are leaving.

“We’re giving our staff here the choice to resign, retire or emigrate because of the workload and sheer moral injury being suffered by our healthcare workers in Northern Ireland and throughout the United Kingdom.”