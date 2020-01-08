Stormont set for mental health rally

More than 2,000 people have expressed interest in joining a grassroots protest over local mental health provision set to be held at Stormont

More than 2,000 people have expressed interest in joining a grassroots protest over local mental health provision set to be held at Stormont.

Organisers Chloe Murphy and Jonny Collins, both from Belfast and both aged 22, have called for a peaceful protest on February 1 at 12pm to demand immediate action from political leaders.

Yesterday, 2,400 people on the Storm Stormont Facebook page said they were interested in taking part in the event.

Almost 1,000 people said they would be there.

Ms Murphy said record levels of suicide and a lack of funding for mental health services had motivated her to stage the rally.

"We want to show that it's a real problem that won't just go away - it needs a revolution," she explained.

"The suicide rates are the highest they've ever been.

"To be the smallest part of the UK and to have the highest rate just speaks volumes, really."

A fundraising page has been launched to cover the costs of the event, with any excess to be donated to charity.

This can be found by visiting www.gofundme.com and searching 'Storm Stormont'.