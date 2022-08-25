Stormont’s Department of Health facing £400m overspend as Robin Swann says Westminster will have to intervene

The Department of Health will require funding from Westminster or other Stormont departments as a result of a £400m overspend for this year.

The current situation within Northern Ireland’s Health Department was set out by the minister Robin Swann in a letter to other Stormont departments.

According to BBC NI, the letter set out the current financial position, which is understood to have been exacerbated by meeting pay increases for staff.

Due to the collapse of Stormont and the Executive, budget reallocations for departments have been unable to take place, leaving Mr Swann having to go to Westminster to seek additional funds for the £8 billion a year department.

Alongside the salary bill, his department is also facing energy price increases and the £80m needed for tackling waiting lists.

In the letter Mr Swann is understood to have ruled out not implementing the agreed staff pay settlement, a recruitment freeze or stopping some clinical activity to deal with the overspend.

He has also set out cost savings the department has taken.

Northern Ireland is currently without its power sharing institutions as a result of the DUP’s boycott of Stormont until the Northern Ireland Protocol issue has been resolved.

It means departments are currently operating without a politically agreed budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

On Wednesday it was announced that a senior civil servant at the Department of Finance is to take control of the finances at Stormont.

The Permanent Secretary Neil Gibson will act under Section 59 of the Northern Ireland Act but will not have the power to distribute more than £400m of unallocated funds which Stormont has received from the Treasury since the draft budget was published.

Up until this point, departments had been spending money that had been authorised by MLAs in a vote in the Assembly in March, prior to May's election.

For most departments the authorisation limit has now been set at approximately 60% of what departments were provided for the 2021-22 financial year.

The 60% limit be reviewed again in October.

The process is similar to that followed during the last power sharing impasse between 2017 and 2020.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy claimed the move does not resolve the impasse over spending the additional £400m allocated to Northern Ireland saying a fully functioning ministerial Executive needs to meet to agree the distribution of the money.

The Department of Health has been contacted.