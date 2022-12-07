Strep A: Routine procedures at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children postponed due to ‘very significant pressures’

All routine procedures at Belfast's paediatric hospital have been postponed after an increase in children presenting with bacterial and viral infections.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Belfast Trust said the hospital is experiencing "very significant pressures", confirming what the Belfast Telegraph reported previously.

It said 227 children attended its emergency department on Tuesday, and that the number of children attending with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased.

"Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone all routine procedures at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to allow our staff to care for those children with serious or time critical illness at this time.

"We appreciate how difficult this will be for families and children and we apologise for the distress this may cause."

It comes following the death of a 5-year-old girl who died following an infection of Strep A.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale died on Monday after being admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital days after her primary school informed parents a pupil had been diagnosed with the infection.

There has been an increase in the number of Strep A cases at schools and nurseries across Northern Ireland, which can be treated with antibiotics but can also develop into a more serious but rare invasive Group A Strep infection.

It follows two years of the coronavirus pandemic, when reported cases were lower than usual.

Eight children in Great Britain have died with a form of Strep A, while the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland is being investigated to see if Strep A was a contributory factor.

The Belfast Trust said: "We understand that parents may be very concerned if their child is experiencing symptoms of infection.

"We would encourage all parents to check the Belfast Trust online symptom checker where you can find quick, informative and trustworthy information about how to care for your child at home, support available from local pharmacies and GPs, and when to bring your child to hospital."

The Public Health Agency website also has information on managing Strep A infections, it said.