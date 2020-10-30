Sudden closure of Action MS leaves family of man with condition stunned

Action MS admits last seven months has resulted 'in a devastating loss of income'

Close family: Gavan Broad from Carrickfergus who has MS pictured with his parents Peter and Lynda, and Moira McIvor from charity Action MS

The father of a Carrickfergus man who has Multiple Sclerosis has expressed his devastation after a leading charity providing support services for people here confirmed it is to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Action MS said that as a small, self-funding charity like many others it has found the last seven months "extremely challenging".

With almost all of its fundraising events having had to be cancelled, this has resulted in "a devastating loss of income".

The charity said living in unprecedented times and with the Covid-19 pandemic likely to remain for the foreseeable future, it has been left with no other option but to take the very difficult decision to close.

Action MS was formed in 1976 when a small group of people with MS, families and friends decided to do something to fight the disease of the central nervous system for which there is as yet no cure.

Among those who have benefited from the charity's help are Peter and Lynda Broad, whose son Gavan (41) was diagnosed with MS in 2012.

"Gavan had the condition for a while but we weren't aware of it," Peter (70) explained.

"He was very tired and forgetful but we were devastated when he got the diagnosis. We didn't know what to do or where to turn for help but then discovered Action MS. We got Gavan involved from day one and he started to attended a support group called the New B's every month which got him out and about.

"He took ill last year with thyroid problems and while he was in Musgrave Hospital, charity members came to visit him so it has been an invaluable support to us all."

Peter said hearing the news that the charity will now fold up its operations was a huge shock.

"It's unfortunate that this pandemic is forcing organisations like Action MS to close and it's going to leave a big gap because being part of it meant so much to us and Gavan," he said.

"He now lives in his own flat so going out and meeting people with the same issues as him was very important.

"That communication really helped him in terms of gaining his independence."

Peter and his family have also fundraised for Action MS over the years.

Last year he and two friends decided to record a CD of classic rock 'n' roll songs in aid of Action MS, which raised £1,100.

Judith Preston, chair of the Action MS committee, said the 44 years have been an amazing journey, adding: "It has been a privilege to be a part of the lives of thousands of people and families living with MS across NI. This was only possible due to the enduring hard work and commitment of our dedicated staff and volunteers, and due to the amazing financial support we have received from individuals, schools and companies over the years.

"We are so grateful for the wonderful staff, fundraisers and members who have all worked so closely together over the years, and the family and caring ethos that Action MS has provided to the MS community here."

The charity's founder, Ann Walker, added: "During our time, the core aim of Action MS has always been to improve the lives of those living with MS here in NI.

"We have been able to achieve that through the generosity of so, so many individuals, groups and the school family through the Walk for MS in particular.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Action MS family, I would like to thank you so very much for your friendship, kindness and the support you have shown to all of us, which I can sincerely say has meant so much over the years. It has been a privilege to be a part of your lives and we will miss seeing you all," she said.

Action MS said its closure process is under way and will be completed in the coming weeks.

In the interim, a team will be available to answer any questions on 028 9079 0707 or info@actionms.co.uk.