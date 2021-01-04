Surfer Al Mennie swims in dark to help others see the light

NI man hoping to raise money for mental health charity with unique challenge

Help: surfer Al Mennie has been swimming at night for charity

It's a swim through the darkness - to help others find their way out.

For most people swimming 100km would be a big challenge in itself - never mind doing it in the rough sea and at night.

But that is what Northern Ireland's big wave surfer Al Mennie has taken on to shine a light on the importance of looking after your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old explained how the idea came about in the summer when he started swimming in the evening because he noticed an increase in people at the beach during the day.

It occurred to him how people were using the outdoors to help their mental health - and decided to combine the two to raise funds and awareness for depression charity Aware NI.

He started at the beginning of December and has completed around 25km in 20 swims so far. He hopes to be finished by the end of March.

He swims mostly in the evening and some mornings - but while it is not always pitch black, he says he is now used to the limited vision when swimming at night.

"There are waves breaking and they leave a white froth that is a bit like a guide light. My sight is impaired slightly in the water and my other senses come into play," he explained.

"At the start I was intimidated by the darkness, but it was almost as soon as I accepted this is the way it is, the other senses picked up. I got far more comfortable and now I just go in and I'm completely at ease."

Al counteracts the cold by making sure he is equipped with the right gear but says the worst thing is the wind chill.

However, one of the biggest concerns with swimming in the dark is being unable to see what is below or around you.

He added: "I've been a bit concerned in the dark if I did come across something or if something came across me what would happen!

"With every stroke you feel seaweed or different things in the water and it's a bit like 'what's in there?'

"One night I'm pretty sure a fish hit me in the leg and another one on the side and I saw a dead seal pup and a live one as well.

"You are in the water and you don't see anything and when something hits you it's quite a shock, you don't know what it is - of course it's that unknown factor of being in the dark and not knowing what is there."

Al says another factor is the pollution brought in the water with the heavy north winds.

He added: "The heavy north winds bring in anything that's been in the river or pollution and stuff like that.

"I want to do it over a sustained period of time so I can't afford to get sick in any way so I choose not to swim when that potential pollution is brought in along with the rubbish."

Explaining where he finds the motivation to go out in the dark and the cold, Al says it is mind over matter.

But it is raising awareness of depression and the help that is available for anyone struggling to keep their head above water in the darkest times that is his main driving force.

"Across the board there is a decline in people's mental health in general," he added.

"People can find themselves in this place and don't know how they got there.

"And Aware NI do sessions for people who are vulnerable on their own or isolated."

He added: "There isn't as much money at the minute, charities are struggling for support as donations have dropped. I might raise a little bit of money but through doing this challenge I'm pairing the different things together.

"I tried to make this so that it also inspires people to go outdoors more and get some fresh air.

"My key objective is to try and promote something to help individuals find their way through the darkness instead of struggling and feeling like they are on their own."

To find out more visit https://www.swimthroughdarkness.com/