Surgical face masks are sold out and hand sanitising stock is running low, says Boots

Supplies of face masks at Northern Ireland's biggest health and pharmacy chain have run out.

Boots said it has no stock of surgical face masks online or in stores amid growing fears over the spread of the deadly virus.

The demand for hand sanitisers has also led to a squeeze on supplies.

As the number of confirmed cases in Italy jumped by 25% in a single day to more than 450, private businesses, venues, religious congregations and government agencies continue to monitor the spread.

One of the busiest branches of Boots here - Donegall Place in Belfast - confirmed it had run out of face masks on Thursday.

A staff member said a back order had been placed but management did not know when more will be on the shelves. The company said it is "currently out of stock of surgical face masks in stores and online. We are aware that there is a high demand from customers to purchase face masks".

It added: "We have also seen an increase in sales of hand sanitisers but we still have stock available in our warehouses for stores and online."

Supply is being affected by the fact that many suppliers source the product in China, which is limiting exports, according to one industry figure.

Ian Brennan of cleaning and hygiene suppliers Brennan Hygiene said the supply chain to businesses is slowing down.

"The situation is the supply chain is slowly grinding to a halt," said Mr Brennan, managing director of the Carrickfergus-based company.

"Deb Products is one of our main suppliers and they are currently three to four weeks behind all orders."

One of the problems with the supply chain is that many factories producing the face masks, hand sanitisers and other related products are based in China, Mr Brennan noted.

He added that the Chinese government has ordered 50% of all volume remain in the country.

Mr Brennan said he has heard other bigger companies in his field have extremely large back orders in place.

The hygiene product suppliers are unclear what will happen going forward with health facilities likely - and rightly said the company director - having priority.

MediCare Pharmacy Group said that it has seen an increase in sales of both face masks and hand sanitisers.

The company said it has been able to go to suppliers and meet demand so far.