Survey showing decline in general happiness in NI during pandemic prompts mental health call

The Covid pandemic has resulted in a significant general decline in life satisfaction and happiness, combined with a rise in anxiety and loneliness, a survey has found.

The results are set out in the 2020/21 Wellbeing NI survey from the Executive

Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, urged Stormont to deliver faster action on a targeted mental health strategy.

“The results showed that older people, males, married people, those who live in urban areas, and employed people had better wellbeing and less loneliness,” Prof O’Neill said.

“Women, people who lived alone, and young people had poorer wellbeing. Females were significantly more likely to feel lonely than males (16.2 compared with 22.8%). Those aged 16-24 were significantly more likely to feel lonely (26.% compared with the NI average, 19.8%).”

Those living in the most deprived areas were significantly more likely to feel lonely – 25.3% compared with 13.5% in the least deprived areas.

Prof O’Neill added: “These findings mask important age, gender and deprivation differences in wellbeing which may reflect poor mental health, and a risk of mental ill-health in certain sub-groups.

“Levels of belief in our capability to produce results, and influence events that affect our lives, and the belief in our own influence over life events, have increased, and are now the highest they’ve ever been in Northern Ireland,” she added.

“The Executive now need to focus on the full delivery of the Building Forward: Consolidated Covid-19 Recovery Plan, and in particular the actions to tackle inequalities and support the health of the groups most affected by the pandemic.

“Targeted interventions for the most vulnerable in our society to reduce poverty need to be delivered.

“Whilst the reform of health and social care services, and the Mental Health Strategy need to be prioritised, we must also focus on earlier interventions and the prevention of mental ill-health.

“We must all work together to create health-promoting, hopeful environments for children and young people, though investment in schools and the invigoration of culture, arts, physical activity, leisure and heritage settings.”

The survey found that people living in the Mid-Ulster area rated themselves as the happiest in the country, with those in Mid and East Antrim unhappiest.

People living in urban areas were more likely to feel anxious and less satisfied with their lives than those in the countryside.